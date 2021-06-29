While Ifu Ennada may be grateful for the 2018 edition of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) tagged Double Wahala for shooting her into the limelight, it goes without saying that there are fans grateful for the star as she has become a fashion inspiration for women with smaller frames.

The petite reality star, actress, and beauty entrepreneur who has a following of 1.4 million on Instagram has grown into somewhat of a style influencer, especially for petite women.

The reality star loves to dress fashionably. Photo credit: @ifunennada

Ifu Ennada who is known for being very vocal is just as expressive when it comes to her fashion and style.

If you're a small-framed woman who is unsure of how to dress fashionably, this article is for you.

Below are 12 times Ifu Ennada showed that small women can be stylish too:

1. Kente queen

The reality star rocked a two-piece outfit with a stylish multiple bun hairdo.

2. In the pink dress

Ifu Ennada is all about showing her skin and it came as no surprise she flaunted her legs in this button down dress.

3. Monostrap velvet

Ifu Ennada put her curves on display in this beautifully ruched dress.

4. Cabo ready

Trust Ifu to add some extra sauce to her looks. The actress let her very wide straw hat do the talking in this photo.

5. Biker chic

Ifu Ennada has beautiful skin and we guess putting her beautiful legs on display are some of the perks of owning flawless skin.

6. Belted mini dress

Ifu is always a breath of fresh air on the timeline and this photo is the perfect example.

7. Serving it hot

Ifu Ennada undoubtedly turned heads in this flirty ensemble.

8. Casual and classy

Wide-legged denim pants are in vogue right now and Ifu Ennada's outfit combo is simply the easiest and stylish way to rock them.

10. Making them green with envy

This beautiful set on the gorgeous businesswoman is yet another look that shows the star knows her onions when it comes to fashion.

11. Slaying in vibrant ankara

The star kept things casually stylish but coronavirus-conscious in this colourful attire with a coordinating face mask.

12. In the white tiered outfit

By now, it is no surprise that the BBNaija star is not a fan of regular outfits. Ifu Ennada rocked this tiered fit perfectly.

Designer recreates former First Lady’s outfit

The late former First Lady, Maryam Babangida, was a true icon of fashion and style. Her love for simple yet tastefully designed outfits earned her respect and admiration from women and young girls who regarded her as the epitome of class.

One of such ladies was, and still is Lynda Inyareghdoo Adzuanaga, a Benue-born fashion designer who has been on the fashion scene actively since 2013.

Lynda recently demonstrated just how much she admired the former First Lady, by recreating one of her many stylish looks.

