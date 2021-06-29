Premier League star Wilfred Ndidi felt envious when his one-year-old daughter parked her car behind his G-wagon thereby stopping him to drive out

The 24-year-old was then spotted asking the little princess for her driving documents which she probably has not gotten because the cause is new

Meanwhile, the Nigerian star will be campaigning in the Europa League next season after crowning his effort last term with the FA Cup title

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Super Eagles and Leicester City defensive Wilfred Ndidi cannot hide his jealousy after his one-year-old daughter was gifted a brand new Bentley toy car.

The Premier League star while seeing the pretty young girl ride in her exotic car became a vehicle license officer asking for the young lady's driving papers with a stern face.

Although the little princess had nothing to present to the football star but stretched out her hands to reach out to her father to carry her.

Wilfred Ndidi celebrating with Kelechi Iheanacho after winning the English FA Cup title. Photo by Nick Potts/PA Images

Source: Getty Images

What Wilfred Ndidi said

And maybe one of the things that got the Foxes' star envious was the fact that his daughter parked right behind his Mercedes Benz G-Wagon - blocking him from driving out. He wrote on Instagram:

"Can I see your driver’s license ma’am? Thank you @attom14 for the car, I’m still waiting for my own."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

However, after the little drama was done, Wilfred thanked the bearer of the gift on his official Instagram page with his compatriot Leon Balogun and Victor Anichebe laughing at the midfielder.

Ndidi is currently enjoying his summer break after sealing Europa League ticked with Leicester City last season. They finished fifth on the Premier League table after an impressive campaign.

He also played a crucial role in their FA Cup triumph at Wembley Stadium after beating Chelsea in mid-May to crown their hard work all through the 2020-21 campaign.

Ndidi has been linked with a move away from the King Power Stadium, but he is still enjoying his stay at the club and maybe he has unfinished business with them.

Wilfred Ndidi beaten by an Oyinbo woman on the dance floor

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian midfielder Wilfred Ndidi failed to replicate his Premier League form when he was called on to show his dance steps during his wife's surprise destination birthday.

The 24-year-old Leicester City star was initially contending with one other guy on the dance floor as they showed their 'focus' moves.

But they were joined why a white woman who then took the shine off the other dancers including Ndidi with her leg-work.

Source: Legit