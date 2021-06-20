Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi outshined by an Oyinbo woman while showing their dance steps

The Leicester City star was among the three dancers on the floor but couldn't match the energy and the skills of the white woman

All these happened while Ndidi was celebrating his wife on her birthday along with some friends and family members

Nigerian midfielder Wilfred Ndidi failed to replicate his Premier League form when he was called on to show his dance steps during his wife's surprise destination birthday.

The 24-year-old Leicester City star was initially contending with one other guy on the dance floor as they showed their 'focus' moves.

But they were joined why a white woman who then took the shine off the other dancers including Ndidi with her leg-work.

And in spite of her bold size, she carried herself even better than the fir Super Eagles defensive midfielder while the event was going on.

The former Genk player posted a picture of his wife on his official Instagram with over 600,000 followers with an adorable message that reads:

Ndidi's message to his wife on her birthday

"Happy Birthday My Love...❤️ A plus one of greater things to come, you are already wonderfully made. We love you always… Papa & Baby J."

The Premier League star was joined by a few other celebrities to celebrate his wife at an undisclosed destination while they all danced and enjoy the moment with the celebrant.

Meanwhile, Ndidi boasts of an incredible season with Leicester City's last campaign - winning the FA Cup title and also helping them qualify for Europa League at the end of the season.

Although they lost their chance to participate in the Champions League last term following their final day defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

Wilfred Ndidi becomes a transfer item for Chelsea FC

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chelsea have been urged to sign Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi who currently plays for Leicester City in England.

This latest development comes following Wilfred Ndidi's superb performances last season for Leicester City in all competitions as they also won the FA Cup beating Chelsea in the final.

Chelsea however did themselves lots of good at the just concluded Premier League season as they won the Champions League with win over Manchester City.

