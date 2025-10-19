Africa Digital Media Awards

Global site navigation

Local editions

Dangote Increases Petrol Prices by N61 As Bulk Sales Resume
Energy

Dangote Increases Petrol Prices by N61 As Bulk Sales Resume

by  Dave Ibemere
3 min read
  • Dangote Refinery has resumed bulk petrol sales after suspending orders for days, which led to an increase in petrol prices
  • The new rate, which is a N4 increase, is now higher than the prices offered by several private depots
  • Industry players had hoped that the resumption of Danagote sales would help reduce the market price

CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The prospect of lower fuel prices at filling stations has been dashed as the Dangote Refinery increased the ex-depot price for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly known as petrol, to N881 per litre.

The new price is N4 or a 0.45% increase when compared to the N877 on Friday, October 18 when the petrol bulk sales resume.

New petrol price at Dangote refinery other private depots
Dangote has slightly increased petrol price after resuming bulk sales. Photo: Bloomberg
Source: Getty Images

The adjustment is also N61 higher than the rate announced in September, with a promise to lower retail prices to N841.

Read also

Dangote Refinery adjusts petrol gantry price as depot owners struggle to compete

Find the stories that matter to you – faster. Use our new search tool: Click to search!

Dangote petrol rate vs market

With the latest change, Dangote Refinery is now selling petrol above several private depot operators, according to market data from Petroleumprice.ng.

Checks across the market revealed that at least six depot operators are currently selling petrol below N881 per litre.

These include Aiteo and Optima, both offering the product at N878 per litre, while Rainoil Delta, Matrix Warri, Sahara, and A.Y.M Shafa sell at N880 per litre

Olatide Jeremiah, Chief Executive Officer of Petroleumprice.ng explained the impact of Dangote petrol price.

He said:

“Dangote Refinery’s huge size and capacity mean it largely dictates the pace of pricing, and depot owners will likely adjust to stay competitive.”

Dangote refinery increase petrol prices again
Dangote refinery explains the reduction of crude oil purchases. Photo: Bloomberg
Source: Getty Images

Dangote refinery crude oil purchase

Meanwhile, the management of Dangote refinery has explained its recent reductions in crude oil purchases.

According to the refinery, the decision to halt crude intake was a strategic response to elevated global prices, not the result of operational failures.

Read also

New petrol prices emerge at filling stations as Dangote quietly raises PMS rates by N100

The company made the comments during a media tour aimed at addressing concerns over crude volumes and potential outages at the facility, Reuters reports.

Edwin Devakumar, vice president of Dangote Industries said:

"No factory runs at 100% every day without issues. "What matters is whether any problem affects final production."

Speaking on recent staff sack, Devakumar revealed that the company recorded 22 sabotage attempts, including efforts to ignite fires and interfere with equipment.

He also noted that the refinery’s fire safety and automated control systems effectively averted any damage.

Devakumar said.

"There were attempted fire incidents we have the dates and units documented. Some tried to break down instruments, but the system overruled them."

NNPC increases petrol price

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that following the Dangote Refinery’s suspension of petrol sales, oil marketers and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) increased the pump price of petrol.

A visit to several filling stations showed that pump prices had been adjusted from an average of N865 per litre to above N910, depending on the outlet.

Read also

Dangote refinery’s output trigger new petrol prices at depots, filling stations

NNPC Retail outlets raised prices to N922 per litre in Lagos and above N950 per litre in several states.

Major marketers such as MRS, Ardova, Matrix, De Petroleum, Fatgbems, Petrocam, TotalEnergies, Pinnacle, and Mobil also have new prices.

ATTENTION: Help Shape the Future of Legit.ng — Leave Feedback and Win Copywriting Course Access.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Dave Ibemere avatar

Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. He is a member of the African Academy for Open-Source Investigation (AAOSI), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Hot: