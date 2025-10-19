A former deputy governor of Lagos state, Alhaja Sinatu Aderoju Ojikutu, said she had revelations of a looming disaster

To avert this, Ojikutu called for fasting and prayer, just as she heads to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, to pray for the nation

The former deputy governor who will clock 80 on Thursday, October 23, also disclosed how she should be celebrated

Lagos, Nigeria - The first elected female deputy governor in Nigeria, Alhaja Sinatu Aderoju Ojikutu, has declared Thursday, October 23, the anniversary of her 80th birthday, as a day of sobriety.

In a statement on Sunday, October 19, Ojikutu called for supplication for survival and sustenance across the world. She added that the day of her birthday anniversary has also been set aside as a day to show love to the deprived and the less privileged among us.

We Must Fast, Pray to Avert Looming Disaster, Ex-Deputy Gov Ojikutu Says, Heads for Saudi Arabia

The revelation is becoming strong - Ojikutu

Ojikutu, in the statement which she personally signed to commemorate her 80th birthday anniversary, said the revelation of a looming disaster is becoming very strong now, adding that there's a need to fast and pray on that day to reduce the hardships occasioned by the economic meltdown across the globe.

According to the former deputy governor, acute hardship is biting harder, and there is a need to seek the face of God to ameliorate the suffering, to grant those in leadership across the world wisdom, knowledge, and understanding on selfless non-egoistic actions to take and also grant the masses the discernment, not a clueless support spirit.

Ojikutu heads for Mecca

Meanwhile, Legit.ng gathers that the former deputy governor of Lagos state is headed for Mecca, Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday, October 21, to offer prayers for her birthday and also seek the face of Allah to have mercy.

She urged all God fearing and loving people across the world to fast and pray to avert the looming disaster.

Ojikutu counselled that fasting to commemorate her birthday on Thursday would be very good, given what's happening in the country.

The former deputy governor added that all gifts should be converted to support for the deprived and the less privileged, while the pictures of such gestures should be shared with her as her gift.

Her words:

"The message from God is coming to me very strongly that there's a need to humble ourselves through fasting and prayers to ameliorate the suffering in the land. It's not only in Nigeria, it's across the world. See what's happening in America now.

"My birthday request to all who want to gift me is that all such gifts be converted to feeding the deprived and less privileged around them, and to share the pictures with me as my birthday gifts.

"The wave of suffering across the globe, according to the revelation God gave me, would bite harder in the days ahead unless we fast and pray to avert this ugly trend coming down upon us."

