A newly married man has set social media buzzing as a video emerged from his wedding reception in Lagos

The undisturbed man could be seen wearing a shirt and a pair of jeans as he danced behind his well-dressed wife

While some Nigerians thought it was a ploy to cover up his extra-marital affairs, others found no wrong with his dressing

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A newly wedded couple have become the talk of social media and this is not for obvious reasons.

It was actually because of the groom's dressing to an occasion that is supposed to happen once in a lifetime.

The man danced behind his wife in shirt and jean Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

In a video making the rounds and shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja, the newly married man was captured wearing only a shirt and a pair of jeans as he danced behind his wife who was donned in nice apparel.

The event happened at Ikeja, Lagos and was the wedding reception of the unidentified couple. The newly wedded husband seemed to be unconcerned about what he rocked to the occasion.

Mixed reactions trail his dressing

@mo_riyah thought:

"So He can tell his side chics it was a music video."

@veeyoni_detox said:

"Marriage wey go last go last. Forget clothes wey couples wear."

@clarinet_man_ wrote:

"Omo let's feel free and stop killing ourselves biko."

@domingo_loso commented:

"Na em wedding, make dem flex. Me i must rock better suit for white and better Igbo attire for traditional."

@oyinelebuibon reacted:

"When u can’t stress yourself over some outfits u may never wore more than once."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Couple stranded as marriage registry officials travel on their wedding day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Benin couple were left stranded as marriage registry officials travelled for burial on their wedding day.

In an ITV video clipped shared online, the couple was seen stranded at the registry with their family and friends who had accompanied them to witness their union.

Speaking to newsmen, the clearly upset groom stated that they were not informed beforehand that the registrar wouldn't be on sit. He added that they only got to learn that the person had travelled for burial on their big day.

The groom had this to say:

"I came with my family, some came from Abuja, some from Ekpoma and right now, they are telling us the registrar travelled. Nobody informed us about it. We (my wife and I) are confused and disappointed and I don't know what to do."

Source: Legit