Nigeria has many rich citizens who are doing well in business. Perhaps this is why people always see entrepreneurship as a sure way to wealth.

Some of the billionaires in Nigeria have at one time or the other made Forbes list. In this report, Legit.ng will be looking at five Nigerian billionaires with staggering wealth.

A report in 2016 by Oxfam once said some of their combined wealth could end poverty in the country.

1 Alike Dangote

The cement merchant has been leading as the richest African man on Forbes list. He is worth $11.5 (N4,714,310,000,000) in real-time according to Forbes as at the time this report was written.

Dangote is also looking towards the downstream sector with his refinery under construction.

2. Femi Otedola

Femi is a big shareholder in Forte Oil, and the company has hundreds of filling stations across the country.

As at 2016, Forbes put his worth at $1.8b (N737,892,000,000). It should be noted that there could have been changes to his wealth since then.

3. Folorunsho Alakija

The vice-chair of Famfa Oil, she had a net worth of $1b (N409,940,000,000) in 2020 according to Forbes. However, in 2021, her worth dropped because the price of oil plummeted.

She got her oil prospecting licence in 1993 from the Nigerian government. Her Agbami field has been operating since 2008.

4. Mike Adenuga

The telecommunication giant is worth $6.3 (N2,582,622,000,000) billion real-time. He owns Globacom, a company that has over 50 million subscribers.

He once worked as a taxi driver while he was supporting himself as a student studying for his MBA at Pace University in New York.

5. Tony Elumelu

As of 2017, his worth according to Forbes is $700m (N286,958,000,000). By Nigerian standard and currency value, he could be rated a billionaire. Some of his stakes are in telecommunications. He is one of the bosses at UBA.

