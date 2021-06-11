The impacts of coronavirus on the world may have informed the decision of G7 to donate 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to vulnerable countries

The British government on Thursday, June 10, said it is committed to donating a further 95 million doses by the end of 2021

According to the report, advanced countries have been urged to step up their efforts to share COVID-19 shots with less-developed nations

The global COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing may be expanded by G7 leaders to provide at least one billion doses to the world through sharing and financing schemes.

Channels TV reports that the British government which made this known on Thursday, June 10, is hosting the big powers’ gathering in southwest England.

G7 has promised to donate 1 Billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to the world by 2023.

Legit.ng gathered that it said it would donate at least 100 million surplus doses within the next year, including five million beginning in the coming weeks.

G7 committed to growing of less-developed countries

Reuters also reports that the commitment follows growing calls for richer countries to step up their efforts to share COVID-19 shots with less-developed nations, with charities warning the current situation is leading to “vaccine apartheid.”

According to the report, the British government which has ordered more than 400 million doses, faced criticism for failing to begin making donations to poorer countries.

The British prime minister, Boris Johnson, vowed that the delay in the distribution would be addressed on the eve of welcoming world leaders from the group of seven wealthy nations to their first summit in almost two years.

He said:

“As a result of the success of the UK’s vaccine programme we are now in a position to share some of our surplus doses with those who need them. In doing so we will take a massive step towards beating this pandemic for good."

