The agitations and calls for restructuring Nigeria have been very loud in the past few months across the country

President Muhammadu Buhari has given a hint that he has no qualms with the calls provided the National Assembly approves of it

President Buhari had earlier dismissed the calls, but his recent stance indicates he might not be totally against the idea

FCT, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, June 34 said he would not hesitate to give assent to any amendments to the 1999 Constitution on restructuring.

He made the comment when the national executive of the Ijaw National Congress (INC), led by Professor Benjamin Okaba, visited him at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

President Buhari has agreed to sign the restructuring bill into law if it is passed by the National Assembly. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

Following the law to the latter

The president noted that the National Assembly, whose responsibility it is to amend the constitution, had concluded regional consultations.

A statement issued by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, and seen by Legit.ng quoted Buhari as saying:

“As soon as they finalise the process, necessary action would not be delayed on my part.”

More calls for Nigeria's restructuring

Meanwhile, a former deputy national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Bode George has declared that restructuring is the only way to save Nigeria.

Chief George, in a statement seen by Legit.ng, said restructuring will prevent the violent dissolution of the Nigerian entity.

He added that it will be wrong and even cynical for anyone to pretend that the present Nigerian structure is smooth and without flaws.

In a related development, some groups in southern Nigeria have scheduled a meeting with the Arewa Consultative Forum on restructuring the country.

The organisations are of the opinion that restructuring is crucial to any meaningful talk aimed at moving the country forward.

Southern groups expected at the meeting with the northern association include pan-Yoruba socio-political group; Afenifere, apex Igbo socio-cultural group; Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo, and the Pan Niger Delta Forum.

On his part, a Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Robert Achiaga has advised the governments at all levels in Nigeria to embrace dialogue with aggrieved groups in order to end violent agitations in the country.

Fr. Achiaga made the call while speaking to Legit.ng during an exclusive interview held in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja recently.

He said violent agitations are caused by young people who have tried to express themselves but were not given attention by the authorities.

Source: Legit