Members of Lagos state House of Assembly have sent a warning message to all local governments and local council development areas in the state

The House, which asked the councils to desist from harassing operators of courier, said that it would sanction violators of its order

Mudashiru Obasa, the speaker of the House, emphasised that the local governments have no power to tax courier services

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Ikeja, Lagos - The Lagos House of Assembly ordered local government councils and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in the state to desist from extorting and harassing operators of courier and logistics services in the state.

Legit.ng reports that the speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa said on Monday, June 28, said that local government councils and LCDAs do not have the power to tax logistics and courier services.

The speaker of Lagos of state House of Assembly, Musdashiru Obasa has warned councils in the state to desist from extorting courier operators. Credit: Mudashiru Obasa.

Source: Twitter

He said the power of the councils was limited to the registration of bicycles as dictated by the constitution of the country.

Obasa, through his chief press secretary, Eromosele Ebhomele, said it was lamentable, especially as such acts affect the ease of doing business, adding that it is very important that the lawmakers do something about it.

He said:

"We have to make them understand that going out to disturb well-planned and organised businesses that stand to create employment for our youth especially with the rate at which students graduate with nothing much to do is not good at all. The services of courier services reduce poverty in the state and how much do they even charge?

"Local governments have nothing to do with the registration of motorcycles and tricycles. Operators of courier and logistics services should not be made to pay in all the local governments considering what they charge for their services."

The House, therefore, resolved that local government councils should be aware of their limitations in this regard as well as stop using alleged touts and street urchins to collect revenues in other areas where they are legally empowered.

In the decision of the House which followed a motion earlier moved by Hon. Ganiu Sanni Okanlawon (Kosofe 1), the lawmakers further resolved to call on the Lagos state government to direct the commissioner for transportation and other relevant agencies to ensure that operators of courier services and logistics are not harassed by the local governments.

The House also directed the state commissioner of police to ensure that all extortionists in the state are apprehended.

Okanlawon stated that the laws and restriction orders on the ban of motorcycles in some areas in the state exempted the movement of motorcycles of courier and logistics services.

In his contribution, Bisi Yusuff said that the motion was timely and that the use of the local government task force to deal with operators of courier services was an embarrassment to the state government.

The leader of the House, Sanai Agunbiade said that courier and logistics services help people in different areas to interact with their customers.

Courier operation boosts economy of Lagos state

Agunbiade added that the operation had a way of boosting the economy of the state and empowering the people through employment.

Lukman Olumoh (Ajeromi/Ifelodun 1) accused some of the local government officials of issuing out fake documents. He suggested that consultants should be employed for such activities.

In his view, Moshood Oshun (Lagos Mainland 2) said that most of the local governments and LCDAs have traffic sections and that they charge exorbitant fines.

He urged that the traffic sections of these councils be looked into because they sometimes go to the extreme of arresting and harassing people.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Lagos speaker Obasa hails Sanwo-Olu as governor clocks 56

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Obasa on Thursday, June 24, said that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu continues to prove his belief in the development and prosperity of the state.

It was reported that Obasa made the declaration in a congratulatory message to Sanwo-Olu who clocked 56, insisting that the governor's actions and activities have been such that have helped the state to maintain its enviable position in Nigeria.

He urged the governor to see his birthday as a fresh unction from God for more strength to lead the state through the path to more success.

Source: Legit.ng