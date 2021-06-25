The speaker of Lagos state Assembly has felicitated with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on the occasion of his 56th birthday

Mudashiru Obasa commended Sanwo-Olu for the cordial relationship between the executive and legislative arms

Obasa also hailed Femi Gbajabiamila as he clocks 59, saying the speaker of the House of Representatives has shown true leadership

Lagos state - Rt. Hon. (Dr) Mudashiru Obasa, the speaker of the Lagos state House of Assembly on Thursday, June 24, said Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu continues to prove his belief in the development and prosperity of the state.

Obasa made the declaration in a congratulatory message to Sanwo-Olu who clocked 56, insisting that the governor's actions and activities have been such that have helped the state to maintain its enviable position in Nigeria.

The speaker of the Lagos state House of Assembly has congratulated Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on his birthday.

The speaker in a statement released by his media office which was made available to Legit.ng further commended Sanwo-Olu for the cordial relationship enjoyed by the executive and the legislative arms.

Obasa added that this has continued to reflect in the successes achieved by the government thus far.

He said:

"I heartily congratulate our amiable and hardworking Governor, who has, like many of us, continued to experience sleepless nights in his zeal to sustain the tempo of growth and development in Lagos.

"Our dear State is proud to have had leaders who are passionate about its progress and you remain one of them.

"I also spoke about some of your exemplary qualities, the wisdom and strength that God has blessed you with as well as how you have been able to effectively implement policies for the benefit of the people who you serve as Governor.

"I want to reaffirm that we have remained brothers, bonded by the need to continue to make Lagos one of the best places in Nigeria and where residents would live happily with their neighbours."

He urged the governor to see his birthday as a fresh unction from God for more strength to lead the state through the path to more success.

Meanwhile, Obasa also hailed the speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, who clocked 59 on Friday, June 25.

The speaker congratulated Gbajabiamila for ensuring a rancour-free House of Representatives, adding that his effective leadership has helped in no small measure to strengthen democracy in the country.

Buhari praises Gbajabiamila

In a related development, President Muhammadu Buhari felicitated with Gbajabiamila, who is marking his 59th birthday.

The president's message was contained in a statement released and shared on Facebook by his special adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, on Thursday, June 24.

Buhari described Gbajabiamila as a visionary leader in recognition of the maturity and courage he has brought to Nigeria’s leadership.

