The recurrent attacks on Benue by armed herdsmen is taking a toll on the north-central state's economy

This was revealed by the special adviser to the Benue state governor on bureau for local government and chieftaincy affairs, Barrister Ken Achabo

Achabo said the constant attacks have affected the state business community and the purchasing power of the people

The Benue government says the low Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in the state is due to the incessant attacks in its domain.

According to the government, the attacks had resulted in a high spate of insecurity thereby affecting the economy of the state.

Daily Sun newspaper reports that the special adviser to Governor Samuel Ortom on bureau for local government and chieftaincy affairs, Barrister Ken Achabo made the comment while interacting with journalists in Makurdi on Tuesday, June 22.

A security threat to a hitherto thriving economy

According to the report, Achabo lamented that the continued attacks in almost all the 23 local government areas could discourage investors to come and invest in the state.

He recalled that only recently in Ukum local government area, some Chinese engineers who were there to work were kidnapped and some of them killed.

He said to nip the situation in the bud, the Joint Account Committee recently came together and appointed a consultant to collect tenement rates in all local government areas.

He maintained that there are signs of improvement from what it used to be in the past adding that he had already directed council chairmen to open a dedicated account for tenement rates.

Keeping the peace by taking care of traditional leaders

In its report, the Nigerian Tribune newspaper quoted Achabo as saying Benue has close to 2,000 traditional rulers in the twenty-three local government areas of the state.

The governor's aide also said it is the responsibility of the local government areas to cater and maintain the palaces of the royal fathers.

Meanwhile, Senator Barnabas Gemade has formally declared his intention to contest the Benue gubernatorial election come 2023 on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Senator Gemade made his intention known before the Jerchira traditional council at the Tor Jerchira’s palace in Vandeikya, Vandeikya local government area of Benue state.

Gemade, a former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national chairman, asked for their prayers and support to enable him to win.

In a related development, Samuel Ortom, the governor of Benue state, has unveiled six likely gubernatorial aspirants of the PDP in 2023.

The Benue governor introduced the aspirants on Sunday, June 13, in Gboko during the defection of notable Benue APC politicians, Joseph Kaaba, Francis Kwaghgba, and their supporters, to the PDP.

Among the aspirants is the spokesman of the governor, Terver Akase, and Titus Uba, Speaker of the Benue state House of Assembly.

