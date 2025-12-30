NNPC launches bidding process to divest stakes in oil and gas assets amidst ongoing reforms

Strategic shift aims to attract investors and enhance operational efficiency in Nigeria's energy sector

Successful divestments could increase production, create jobs, and boost government revenue

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has opened a formal bidding process to sell stakes in selected oil and gas assets, marking a significant step in its ongoing transition into a commercially driven energy company.

The move aligns with broader reforms under the Petroleum Industry Act, which mandates NNPC to operate profitably and reduce its direct financial exposure across the upstream sector.

Industry sources say the divestment process is designed to attract credible local and international investors with the technical and financial capacity to develop and manage these assets efficiently.

Assets targeted for divestment

While NNPC has not publicly disclosed the full list of assets on offer, the bid process is expected to cover interests in oil mining leases, gas projects, and joint venture holdings.

Some of these assets are mature fields that require significant capital investment to boost production, while others are gas-focused projects seen as critical to Nigeria’s energy transition and export ambitions.

By selling minority or non-core stakes, NNPC aims to free up capital, cut operational risks, and concentrate on assets that offer stronger long-term returns.

Why NNPC is selling stakes

The decision reflects a strategic shift rather than a retreat from the oil and gas sector.

Over the years, NNPC has struggled with funding obligations in joint ventures, leading to production shortfalls and stalled development projects.

Selling stakes allows the company to reduce funding pressures while bringing in partners that can inject capital and advanced technology.

The divestment also supports Nigeria’s goal of increasing crude oil production, expanding gas utilisation, and positioning natural gas as a bridge fuel in the country’s energy mix.

What investors need to know

NNPC has outlined a competitive and transparent bidding framework. Interested bidders are required to demonstrate strong financial standing, relevant technical experience, and compliance with Nigerian regulatory requirements.

The process is expected to include pre-qualification, data room access, and commercial evaluation before final approvals.

Energy analysts believe the sale could attract indigenous operators, regional energy firms, and global investors seeking exposure to Nigeria’s vast hydrocarbon reserves.

Implications for Nigeria’s energy sector

The asset sale is expected to reshape Nigeria’s upstream landscape by increasing private sector participation and improving operational efficiency. Successful divestments could lead to higher output, job creation, and increased government revenue through taxes and royalties.

For NNPC, the move strengthens its balance sheet and reinforces its new identity as a limited liability company focused on value creation rather than state subsidies.

What comes next?

Following the bid process, NNPC is expected to announce preferred bidders and conclude negotiations, subject to regulatory approvals.

The outcome will be closely watched by the market, as it signals how aggressively Nigeria is pursuing energy sector reforms.

As global energy dynamics shift, NNPC’s decision to open bids for oil and gas stakes underscores a clear message: Nigeria is repositioning its national oil company for competitiveness, efficiency, and long-term sustainability in a rapidly changing energy world.

Asset Sale: NUPENG, PENGASSAN warn of NNPC collapse

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government’s reported plan to sell parts of Nigeria’s national assets, particularly its stakes in Joint Venture (JV) oil operations—has sparked resistance from organised labour.

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) and the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) have described the proposal as “dangerous” and a threat to the country’s financial stability.

At a press conference in Abuja, Festus Osifo, president of PENGASSAN, said government stakes in JV oil assets currently range between 55% and 60%.

