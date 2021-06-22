Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Wizkid’s first baby mama, Oluwanishola, has spoken on the interesting circumstances surrounding her childbirth

The young lady recounted how she was unaware of her pregnant state until after five months and how she still saw her monthly periods

The post went viral online and internet users shared their take on it with many of them agreeing that it was possible

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Top Nigerian music star, Wizkid’s baby mama, Shola Ogudu, has taken to social media for the umpteenth time to speak on her pregnancy journey.

The young lady in a now-deleted post reacted to another post on if it was possible for a lady to be pregnant for up to three months and be unaware. She then spoke on how she was pregnant with her son, Boluwatife, but was unaware of her state till after five months.

Explaining further, Shola disclosed that it was the case because she was still seeing her monthly period.

Wizkid's baby mama, Shola Ogudu, says she didn't know she was pregnant till after 5 months. Photos: @o.oluwanishola

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

In her words:

“It’s as possible as possible can be. Speaking from experience that is. I didn’t know I was pregnant till after 5 months (and was still seeing my monthly period) #Boluwatife.”

See a screenshot of the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Fan's react to Shola's revelation on social media

Soon after Shola’s disclosure on social media, a number of people reacted to it. Some of them agreed that it was actually quite possible for it to happen.

Read what some of them had to say below:

Foxxyudam:

"All of my 3 pregnancies were all like that I never knew, I never know.. was even feeling weird I did TVS yet nothing.. so it is possible."

Symply_kristiana:

"Yes very possible I have a friend that was still seeing her period till after six months."

Diced_spicy_water_melon:

"It's very possible!"

Debbeewhite:

"God Abeg oh‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️"

Interesting.

Shola Ogudu shares epic throwback photo

Shola took people down memory lane as she shared a throwback photo of herself and Tife.

Taking to her Instagram page, Shola said her mum sent her the photo she took ten years ago when the singer's first son was barely a month old.

In the photo, Shola who was decked in her graduation gown carried Tife in her arms and wore a beautiful smile.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Source: Legit