Nigerians have taken to social media to express their excitement for actress Tonto Dikeh over her new man

Videos showing the mother of one smiling with her lover Prince Kpokpogri were recently spotted online

Fans of the actress prayed that neither Olakunle Churchill nor Rosy Meurer will come near her happiness

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

There is no doubt that Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh is excited about her new relationship.

Videos of the actress and her new man Prince Kpokpogri have been flying all over the internet since he was unveiled.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important

Tonto Dikeh gives her new man some gifts on his birthday. Photos: @lindaikejiblogofficial

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Tonto Dikeh and Prince Kpokpogri

In a video going viral online, Tonto Dikeh was spotted presenting a demo car key to her new man.

The mother of one was shy while presenting the key to her man at a small party that was held on his behalf. She also became emotional and started crying and Prince Kpokpogri was seen petting her.

As they held the demo key together, the actress' stomach looked bulgy and many assumed that she may be carrying his baby.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Read the best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Sweet reactions

Nigerians had beautiful things to say about Tonto and her new man.

leecianyaku:

"I am so happy for tonto, and the man is so handsome."

jessijane9:

"See how I dey happy like say I know her in person. God bless this relationship. Holy Ghost fire burn any bad belle."

datblackwoman:

"She deserves it. It’s so fulfilling to see someone who has been through a lot finally get loved in the right ways."

blessingozoemena:

"She is pregnant."

mercy__pius:

"Wait, is she pregnant? Awwww this is beautiful."

quotable___quotes:

"I can picture both ROSY MEURER n CHURCHILL arguing with an empty room n PUNCHING the air..."

real_oppy:

"Our Baby's name is going to be... VICTORIA OR VICTORY."

Tonto Dikeh told fans to shock their haters

Legit.ng earlier reported that the film star said she was set to add a Maybach to her garage

The film star had announced that she bought herself a Bentley some years back. Someone on Instagram then said the actress was lying, adding that a Fulani herdsman could also buy a Bentley in their dream.

The poster told Tonto that if she truly bought a car, she should share a photo of the receipt and the car dealer's office.

The mother of one has revealed that she saved the post for future reference. According to the actress, she would soon be adding a Maybach to her fleet of cars.

Source: Legit.ng