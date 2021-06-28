The PDP has been dealt a huge blow as Governor Matawalle of Zamfara state is allegedly set to join APC

Apart from Matawalle, federal and state lawmakers, as well as the LGA chairmen who just finished their tenure, are also expected to dump the PDP for the APC

The ruling APC has reportedly organised a grand rally to welcome the new members on Tuesday, June 29

Gusau, Zamfara state - The All Progressives Congress (APC) has reportedly organised a grand rally to receive Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state who is allegedly set to join the party on Tuesday, June 29.

According to The Punch, the rally to welcome Matawalle from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is scheduled to hold at the Trade Fair Complex in Gusau, the Zamfara state capital by 10am.

APC plans a grand rally to officially receive Governor Matawalle and others to the ruling party on Tuesday, June 29. Photo credit: Governor Bello Matawalle

Legit.ng gathers that the governor will be received by APC officers both from the state and the national level.

It was gathered that Matawalle had been planning to dump the PDP for the APC since his colleagues from the southern part of the country accused him of controlling the gold mines in the state.

He was bitter when the southern PDP governors expressed displeasure at his plan to sell gold to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Governor Matawalle will reportedly be defecting to the APC along with the states and the National Assembly members except a member representing Anka Mafara Federal Constituency, Honourable Kabiru Mafara.

It is also gathered that his deputy, Barrister Mahdi Aliyu Gusau and few officials of the PDP might remain with the party.

18 APC governors to receive Matawalle

Similarly, Daily Nigerian reported that no fewer than 18 APC governors are expected to receive Governor Matawalle on Tuesday.

The chairman of the publicity sub-committee of the organising ceremony and Zamfara commissioner for information, Ibrahim Dosara, disclosed in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gusau on Monday, June 28.

Dosara said:

“The progressive governors will be led by the APC Chairman Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) and Gov. Mai Mala-Buni.

“We are also expecting all our national assembly members as well as state legislators to declare their defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC during the occasion.

“Similarly, all the 14 local government caretaker committee chairmen who just finished their tenure, council members and teeming supporters will join the hundreds of thousands of the Matawalle loyalists, friends and supporters in our movement to our new party, the APC.’’

Matawalle's planned defection: PDP heads to court

Meanwhile, some PDP members have reportedly filed a lawsuit to stop the planned defection of Governor Matawalle to the APC.

The party members faulted the Zamfara governor for his alleged attempt to leave the party on whose platform he became the state's number one citizen.

The suit would be mentioned in court on Monday, June 28.

