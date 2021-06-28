Another Nonsense: Reactions as US Rapper DaBaby is Set to Visit Nigeria to Shoot Music Video With Davido
Music

Another Nonsense: Reactions as US Rapper DaBaby is Set to Visit Nigeria to Shoot Music Video With Davido

by  Sola Oloruni
  • American rapper Dababy has got Nigerians talking after a recent revelation he made on social media
  • A video of the rapper talking about his collaboration with Davido was spotted and it did not seem to excite many Nigerians
  • Some people stated that the Nigerian singer has paid the US rapper a lot of money just to have him on his song

Nigerian singer Davido is set to welcome American rapper Dababy in Nigeria. The musicians are set to work together on a project and that has got nationals talking.

US rapper Dababy and singer Davido
US rapper Dababy reveals he's coming to Nigeria to see singer Davido. Photos: @dababy, @davido
Source: Instagram

In the video, Dababy said he will be coming into Nigeria in a few weeks' time. According to him, he has a new single with Davido and they will be shooting the video together.

Watch Dababy speak below:

It's all business

As expected, Nigerians took to social media to react to the US rapper's revelation. Some said it was all business why others expressed excitement.

cha_se1010:

"Davido busy killing all this babies career."

realceles:

"That’s gon be crazy for real, cos two of una body no dey stay one place."

dah_mikez:

"Another nonsense."

emmyrex_val_:

"Make una no dey hype this people. They are all coming for business, cash out time."

king_dani777:

"You don sing with lil baby now de baby is not by that bro lol. You wan win Grammy too lol."

blacck.elegance:

"DAVIDO don go pay this one too much money just for international collaboration. By the way, all I can hear is noise."

josmart587:

"If this video no win Grammy make I use leg waka."

o_abibzy:

"At the end of the no be hit."

Davido's brother hails him

Legit.ng earlier reported that Adewale Adeleke applauded his brother singer for making a chain out of an insult.

This was after Davido got himself a heavily studded pendant of a frog face and his brother seemed to be very amused by it.

According to Adewale, there is no reason why anyone would not love his brother Davido.

