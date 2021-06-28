Another Nonsense: Reactions as US Rapper DaBaby is Set to Visit Nigeria to Shoot Music Video With Davido
- American rapper Dababy has got Nigerians talking after a recent revelation he made on social media
- A video of the rapper talking about his collaboration with Davido was spotted and it did not seem to excite many Nigerians
- Some people stated that the Nigerian singer has paid the US rapper a lot of money just to have him on his song
Nigerian singer Davido is set to welcome American rapper Dababy in Nigeria. The musicians are set to work together on a project and that has got nationals talking.
In the video, Dababy said he will be coming into Nigeria in a few weeks' time. According to him, he has a new single with Davido and they will be shooting the video together.
It's all business
As expected, Nigerians took to social media to react to the US rapper's revelation. Some said it was all business why others expressed excitement.
cha_se1010:
"Davido busy killing all this babies career."
realceles:
"That’s gon be crazy for real, cos two of una body no dey stay one place."
dah_mikez:
"Another nonsense."
emmyrex_val_:
"Make una no dey hype this people. They are all coming for business, cash out time."
king_dani777:
"You don sing with lil baby now de baby is not by that bro lol. You wan win Grammy too lol."
That's our next baby mama: Hilarious reactions as Davido and unknown lady maintain eye contact while dancing
blacck.elegance:
"DAVIDO don go pay this one too much money just for international collaboration. By the way, all I can hear is noise."
josmart587:
"If this video no win Grammy make I use leg waka."
o_abibzy:
"At the end of the no be hit."
Source: Legit