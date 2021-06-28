American rapper Dababy has got Nigerians talking after a recent revelation he made on social media

A video of the rapper talking about his collaboration with Davido was spotted and it did not seem to excite many Nigerians

Some people stated that the Nigerian singer has paid the US rapper a lot of money just to have him on his song

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Nigerian singer Davido is set to welcome American rapper Dababy in Nigeria. The musicians are set to work together on a project and that has got nationals talking.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important

US rapper Dababy reveals he's coming to Nigeria to see singer Davido. Photos: @dababy, @davido

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

In the video, Dababy said he will be coming into Nigeria in a few weeks' time. According to him, he has a new single with Davido and they will be shooting the video together.

Watch Dababy speak below:

PAY ATTENTION: Read the best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

It's all business

As expected, Nigerians took to social media to react to the US rapper's revelation. Some said it was all business why others expressed excitement.

cha_se1010:

"Davido busy killing all this babies career."

realceles:

"That’s gon be crazy for real, cos two of una body no dey stay one place."

dah_mikez:

"Another nonsense."

emmyrex_val_:

"Make una no dey hype this people. They are all coming for business, cash out time."

king_dani777:

"You don sing with lil baby now de baby is not by that bro lol. You wan win Grammy too lol."

blacck.elegance:

"DAVIDO don go pay this one too much money just for international collaboration. By the way, all I can hear is noise."

josmart587:

"If this video no win Grammy make I use leg waka."

o_abibzy:

"At the end of the no be hit."

Davido's brother hails him

Legit.ng earlier reported that Adewale Adeleke applauded his brother singer for making a chain out of an insult.

This was after Davido got himself a heavily studded pendant of a frog face and his brother seemed to be very amused by it.

According to Adewale, there is no reason why anyone would not love his brother Davido.

Source: Legit