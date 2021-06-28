There are clear indications that President Muhammadu Buhari's son, Yusuf, will become a married man very soon

In fact, nuptial negotiations are already ongoing between the president's family and the would-be in-law, Emir of Bichi

If things work out well, Yusuf will be getting married to Zahra Nasir Ado Bayero, the daughter of the northern monarch in no time

Kano - President Muhammadu Buhari has sent some emissaries to the emir of Bichi in Kano, Nasiru Ado Bayero to seek his daughter's hand in marriage for Yusuf.

The delegation, which was led by AGF Abubakar Malami, consisted of some northern governors like Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, Badaru Abubakar, and Babagana Zulum, The Nation reports.

The emissaries from President Buhari are to discuss marriage plans with the royal family in Kano (Photo: Yusuf Buhari, Mujallar Tauraruwa)

Others include a former governor of Zamfara, Abdulaziz Yari, and Kano state deputy governor, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna.

Premium Times said the middlemen arrived in Kano on Sunday, June 27, to discuss marriage plans between Zahra Nasir Ado Bayero, the daughter of the monarch, and Yusuf.

As northern tradition demands, the visitors from the president met with the Emir of Kano, who is the elder brother of the Emir of Bichi.

Yusuf Buhari is getting set to make things official

In March, Legit.ng had reported that wedding bells were ringing in the home of the first family in Nigeria.

The source who pleaded anonymity said:

“Preparations are on top gear for the grand event. As the tradition provides, the parents of the groom have met with the parents of the bride to express Yusuf’s interest in marrying Zahra.”

Zahra Buhari Says Marriage to Her Means Unconditional Love

Meanwhile, one of President Buhari’s daughters, Zahra, recently got people on social media talking after she shared a post where she explained what marriage meant to her.

Zahra had posted a video where she had gathered a number of people to share their views on marriage.

While some of them described it as being interesting, others said it was all about trust among other things.

In the caption of the post, the young lady then shared her own view on the topic. According to Zahra, marriage to her meant unconditional love in all its forms.

Not stopping there, she also described marriage as patience, trust, friendship and stability.

In her words:

“What does marriage mean to you! For me marriage is unconditional love in its various forms. Patience, Trust, Friendship, Stability.”

The post soon went viral on social media and it had Nigerians sharing their take on the subject. Some of them felt Zahra could not speak on unconditional love because she was married to a very rich man.

