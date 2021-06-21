President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter, Zahra, recently shared her interesting take on marriage in a social media post

The young lady revealed how marriage means unconditional love in all forms, trust, patience and more

Internet users however reacted to Zahra’s view on marriage while some of them countered her opinions

One of President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughters, Zahra, recently got people on social media talking after she shared a recent post where she explained what marriage meant to her.

Zahra had posted a video where she had gathered a number of people to share their view on marriage. While some of them described it as being interesting, others said it was all about trust among other things.

In the caption of the post, the young lady then shared her own view on the topic. According to Zahra, marriage to her meant unconditional love in all its forms.

Not stopping there, she also described marriage as patience, trust, friendship and stability.

In her words:

“What does marriage mean to you!

For me marriage is unconditional love in its various forms.

Patience, Trust, Friendship, Stability.”

See her post below:

Reactions from fans:

The post soon went viral on social media and it had Nigerians sharing their take on the subject. Some of them felt Zahra could not speak on unconditional love because she was married to a very rich man.

Read what some of them had to say below:

Markehis:

“There is nothing like unconditional love except from a mother to a child.”

Adaikwerre:

“Na who chop Dey fit fall inlove let alone marry, madam ur papa is putting pepper in our eyes let’s talk about that.”

Yusuf_writes:

“You are married to a billionaire and you are talking about "unconditional love." .”

V.i.c_toriah:

“marriage na scam Abeg.”

Officialginabenson:

“Makes sense but what does Nigeria mean to your father .”

Juicepahpi:

“Marriage is trapping somebody's child with a ring.”

Zahra Buhari and hubby Ahmed Indimi mark fourth wedding anniversary

Despite the hardships some celebrity relationships face, some of them have been able to thrive and that includes the marriage between Zahra and Ahmed.

It seemed just like yesterday when they tied the knot at a carnival-like wedding and it came as a surprise to many when Zahra took to social media to reveal that they had now been happily married for four years.

The president’s beautiful daughter penned down lovely words to celebrate her husband, Ahmed. According to her, if she had to, she would marry him again.

