A Nigerian lady, Adanna Akobundu, finished in flying colours from her a Georgian university of medicine

Adanna said that without God, family, and friends who supported her, achieving the feat would have been impossible

Messages of congratulations filled her comment section as some wanted to know the language of instruction at the university

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A Nigerian lady, Adanna Akobundu, has taken to LinkedIn to celebrate her new academic success at Tbilisi Medical Academy in Georgia.

According to her, she emerged as the best graduating student in the medicine and surgery class of 2021. Adanna appreciated God for the help.

The Nigerian lady was massively celebrated online. Photo source: LinkedIn/Adanna Akobundu

Source: UGC

God helped me

The lady also acknowledged her family and friends who showed her great support, adding that she would not have achieved the feat without them

As a way of celebration, the young Nigerian posted beautiful photos of herself in her graduation gown.

Many Nigerians thronged her comment section to wish her well. As at the time of writing this report, her post has over 2000 likes.

Massive congratulations

Below are some of the reactions:

Philip Ayowole said:

"Hearty congratulations Adanna Akobundu. More career success ahead."

Chinenye Igboanugo said:

"Dana, this made my day. Hearty congratulations."

Dabby Nwabueze said:

"Congratulations Adanna."

Alexander Omoniyi Ajayi asked:

"What was the language of Instruction?"

She replied:

"English."

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

A Nigerian lady with a 3.97 CGPA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Alaba Ann Tam Danagogo, a Nigerian genius from Rivers state, became the overall best student at Syracuse University in New York, the United States.

The 20-year-old, who graduated with distinctions in Biology Major and Minor in English and Textual Studies, was the valedictorian of the Class 2021 and was selected as a Senior Class Marshall of the university.

Danagogo was recognised as a distinguished Syracuse University Scholar having graduated summa cu'm laude with a 3.97 CGPA in a four-point system, a statement on the university's website read.

Source: Legit.ng