VP Yemi Osinbajo recently showed support for the Nigerian entertainment industry after showing up at a recent movie premiere

The movie titled Silent Baron is a collaborative project with the creative sector and the NDLEA to highlight key issues about trafficking and drug use

The VP posted pictures on his official Instagram page and he was sighted alongside other top Nollywood stars who attended the event

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

It is not every time that Nigeria’s vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, is captured on the red carpet of movie premieres in the industry but he recently made an exception.

Osinbajo was present at the recently held premiere of Silent Baron; a film that highlights important issues about drug abuse and trafficking in the country.

VP Yemi Osinbajo seen with top Nollywood stars at movie premiere in Abuja. Photo: @profosinbajo

Source: Instagram

The Nollywood film which was produced by Ifeanyi Ukaeru is a collaborative project between the creative section and the Nigerian Drug and Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Sharing photos from the event on social media, Osinbajo wrote:

“In commemoration of the 2021 United Nations International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Drug Trafficking, I attended the movie premiere of The Silent Baron”, a film produced by Mr Ifeanyi Ukaeru, in partnership with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency to highlight the dangers of the abuse and trafficking in Nigeria.”

Nollywood stars like Enyinna Nwignwe, Sani Muazu among others who were part of the project were also spotted striking poses with the VP on the red carpet.

See his post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

More from the movie premiere below:

Pay Attention: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Nigerians react

Some Nigerians were spotted in the comment section hailing Osinbajo for showing support to the cause.

Read comments below:

younglegendblog said:

"The VP always showing support towards an act will bring positive impact."

lilianokoriegmail.com5 wrote:

"Good job Sir."

glomet said:

"Well done our hardworking Vice President. Always ready to deliver."

godonzspark said:

"This is a very good step in the right direction, we must come together."

VP Osinbajo sighted driving electric car in Abuja

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Yemi Osinbajo visited the #MadeInNigeria exhibition event at Eagle Square, Abuja.

At the event, the vice president drove Kona, an electric car, with other senior government officials on board.

Nigerians in the online community expressed diverse reactions over the development, with many commending the FG while others raised electricity concerns.

Source: Legit.ng