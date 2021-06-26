An old video of Nollywood star Regina Askia has resurfaced on social media and gotten fans in an exciting mood

The clip sighted on Tunde Ednut’s IG page captured the actress participating in the Miss International pageant held in Japan in 1990

Askia was spotted in the comment section reaction to the video clip alongside other fans on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

US-based movie star Regina Askia was recently taken on a trip down memory lane following a post shared by celebrity blogger, Tunde Ednut.

The controversial blogger shared an epic throwback video of Askia back when she had a thriving career as a beauty pageant queen.

Nollywood's Regina Askia participates in 1990 Miss International Pageant in Japan. Photo: @reginaaskia

Source: Instagram

In the clip, Askia was spotted representing Nigeria alongside other contestants at the Miss International pageant which took place in Osaka, Japan, in the year 1990.

The actress who has now taken up a profession in the medical field was sighted cat-walking on the stage before she finally took her position.

Ednut in his caption added that the clip was filmed about 31 years ago. He also posted other pictures showing what the movie star looks like in recent times.

See his post below:

Pay Attention: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Regina Askia, other netizens react

As expected, the video was an interesting way to refresh the memory of many Nigerians including Askia herself.

The veteran star reacted in the comment section just like other members of the online community.

Read comments below:

reginaaskia said:

"Wow!! Thank you @kingtundeednut."

obazi_chike said:

"She is still intact because her body was not enhanced with any surgery, our today yeyebrities will suffer 500 yrs in time to come."

prince_zalora said:

"See her cat work that year."

lulushadex_underwear said:

"Wow,she is really pretty."

officialjoysia said:

"She is soooo beautiful."

Regina Askia's daughter makes debut in Nollywood

Some months ago, Legit.ng reported that Askia in a social media post told her fans that her daughter, Teesaa, followed her to a movie set.

The actress then revealed that her daughter's talents were discovered by a filmmaker who was also present on the set. Regina stated that Teesa is a good makeup artist and an actress.

She wrote:

"So Ms T @pizza_teesa was on set with Mom. Turns out she is an amazing make-up artiste and quite an actress too. Thank you @garbored13 for discovering the talent."

Source: Legit