50 Cent's first son's mother, Shaniqua Tompkins, has claimed that he mistreated her while she was pregnant with their son Marquise Jackson

Shaniqua also added the singer’s second son, Sire Jackson's mother, Daphne Joy, to her messy allegations

The businesswoman also weighed in on Sean "Diddy" Combs' federal sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy (RICO) trial

In a recent Instagram Live session, 50 Cent's ex, Shaniqua Tompkins, accused him of physical and mental abuse and explained the source of his long-standing feud with Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Tompkins, the mother of 50 Cent's estranged son Marquise Jackson, did not mince words as she detailed frightening charges from her relationship with the G-Unit founder.

She stated that the first time he hit her, she was pregnant with Marquise. When asked why she left him, she replied, “Because he was abusive. "He is still abusive. She went on to say, "He is emotionally and physically abusive."

She stated that the breaking point occurred when "he hit me in front of my daughter" and questioned what lesson she was giving to her daughter by remaining with a man who resorted to violence.

Tompkins also detailed another alleged incident that resulted in their breakup. She said 50 Cent "beat the mess out of me" after their son revealed he had been with another woman.

According to her, 50 Cent blamed Marquise for the incident, saying, "It's your fault I had to whoop your mother's asss."

She then turned to Daphne Joy, the mother of 50's second kid, Sire Jackson.

Addressing speculation that Joy is the “Jane Doe” testifying in Diddy’s legal case, Tompkins said, “We all know my son’s father is not happy with it.”

She further claimed Joy was a "call girl from Vegas" and that 50 Cent "knew that when he beat her up in California."

Tompkins claimed the domestic violence case was "buried" and that the district attorney's office approached her to testify.

She declined, citing earlier maltreatment by Joy. "She gave me so much shade, and she was trolling me along with him,” Tompkins alleged. “[Joy] thought her and her child were going to be superior to Marquise and I. So I said, I’ll sit this one out.”

Regarding 50 Cent's feud with Diddy, Tompkins implied that it had little to do with Joy.

“It’s not what y’all think it is,” she said before revealing, “Puffy wasn’t the first one to sleep with someone’s baby mother.” She added, “This happened while I was with him, so I was there. So I know that for a fact.”

50 Cent has two children with two separate ladies. His eldest child, Marquise, was born in 1996 to Tompkins. His youngest son, Sire, was born in 2012 to Joy.

