Reactions continue to trail the recent tenure elongation of the All Progressives Congress national caretaker committee

The deputy national publicity secretary of the ruling party, Mr. Yekini Nabena, says the elongation is well deserved

The national official also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his role in the elongation process

The deputy national publicity secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Yekini Nabena, has rallied support for Governor Mai Bala Buni-led national caretaker committee of the party.

Nabena also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for granting tenure extension for the 13-man committee.

Nabena lauded President Buhari over his role in the committee's tenure elongation.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Sunday, June 27, the APC chieftain said President Buhari as the leader of APC who approved the extension also testified that 'the party is now back to life.'

On the naming of the APC national secretariat after the president, Nabena said Buhari as the only leader of the governing party at the national level deserves all the accolades.

Speaking on the leadership quality of Governor Buni, Nabena noted that:

“In terms of inclusiveness in the party activities, the national caretaker committee has shown a new direction with so many members who have felt neglected now feeling proud as the owners of APC true to sense of belonging given by Governor Buni-led committee.”

Meanwhile, President Buhari, national leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President Prof. Yemi Osibanjo, and many other leaders of the ruling party are scheduled to speak at the public presentation of a book 'APC's Litmus Test.'

The book is written by the director-general of the Progressive Governors Forum, Mallam Salihu Mohammed Lukman.

A statement sent to Legit.ng on Monday, June 7 by the former APC national publicity secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, on behalf of the organising committee, described the book as a contribution to APC's quest to bolster its democratic credentials.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the senior special assistant, media, and publicity to the president, Mallam Garba Shehu described President Buhari as the superstar of Nigeria's democracy while speaking at the book launch.

The presidential spokesman described the book as a compendium of President Buhari, adding that the author of the book has made the job of the president's spokespersons easier with the contents of the publication.

His words:

“People will be amazed by the contents of this book when they read it because it tells you who their president is. It brought the spotlight on President Buhari, and as his spokespersons, I and Femi (Adesina), we want to say this book makes our job a lot easier.”

