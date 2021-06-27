Ugochukwu Uba, a former senator representing Anambra south senatorial zone, has won a factional PDP primary in Anambra

Also, Valentine Chineto Ozigbo has been declared the winner of the party's governorship primary election by another faction

Anambra PDP has been enmeshed in internal wrangling of late, leading to the emergence of two factions of the party

Anambra state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Saturday, conducted parallel gubernatorial primary elections which led to the nomination of two candidates.

At the St Paul’s Primary and Secondary School Awka where the Chris Uba led faction of the PDP held its election his, elder brother Ugochukwu Uba emerged winner of the exercise pulling 275 votes to beat Godwin Ezeemo who 114 votes.

Ugochukwu Uba has won the primary election organised by a faction of PDP in Anambra. Photo: The Cable

Source: UGC

Aside from Ezeemo who was present at the Uba led faction of PDP, the rest of the aspirants were at the Women Development Centre which was still carrying out accreditation at 6:30 pm.

the duo of Comrade Tony Nwoye and Emeka Etiaba SAN withdrew from the contest protesting the constitution of the delegates for the election which was confirmed by the Deputy Governor of Edo State who led the committee for the election in place of the Governor of Benue state, Mr Samuel Ortom.

A governorship aspirant of PDP, Tony Nwoye, has dropped his bid to contest for the party’s ticket in the coming governorship election in Anambra state.

Nwoye announced his withdrawal shortly before the PDP primary election began on Saturday, June 26, on the grounds of disenfranchisement of over 94% of delegates.

He explained that the reason for stepping down from the race was due to recent developments in the PDP within the last 36 hours which should be of grave concern to every true democrat. While instructing his supporters to vote for any aspirant of their choice, the influential politician enjoins them to understand this painful decision which he believes is the right course of action at this time.

Ortom heads PDP governorship primary election panel

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state was appointed to chair the PDP governorship primary election committee in Anambra state.

This was revealed in a statement signed by Col. Austin Akobundu (retd.), the party’s national organising secretary in Abuja on Thursday, June 24.

While Ortom will head the five-member panel to conduct the gubernatorial primary on Saturday, June 26, the deputy governor of Edo state, Philip Shaibu, will serve as secretary.

Soludo emerges winner in Anambra APGA governorship primary election

Meanwhile, Charles Soludo, former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has won the Anambra governorship primary election of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Soludo secured 740 votes to defeat Ezenwankwo Christopher who polled 41 votes, ThankGod Ibe who had 4 votes, and Okolo Chibuzor who got seven votes.

The total number of accredited delegates who participated in the election was 795 while 792 votes were cast.

Source: Legit.ng