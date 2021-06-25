The PDP has announced the members of the committee concerning the Anambra state governorship primary election

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state will chair the five-man panel to conduct the exercise on Saturday, June 26

The party also appointed Edo state deputy governor, Philip Shaibu as secretary along with three other PDP members

Abuja - Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has been appointed to chair the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary election committee in Anambra state, The Punch reports.

This was revealed in a statement signed by Col. Austin Akobundu (retd.), the party’s national organising secretary in Abuja on Thursday, June 24.

While Ortom will head the five-member panel to conduct the gubernatorial primary on Saturday, June 26, the deputy governor of Edo state, Philip Shaibu will serve as secretary.

Other members of the committee are Sen. Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, Rt. Hon George Kaika and Hajiya Habiba Muhammed Deen.

Court nullifies party elections in Anambra

Earlier, the PDP elections in Anambra conducted to elect an ad-hoc ward delegate that would vote at the primary slated for Saturday, June 26, were on Thursday, June 24, voided by a high court in Maitama, Abuja.

During the hearing presided over by Justice Olukayode Adeniyi, the court ruled that all activities engaged in by the party after the court’s verdict which sacked the PDP’s executive council in the state were null and void as they were done in violation of orders.

Justice Adeniyi also rejected the request by the PDP and two of its chieftains: Chief Ndubisi Nwobu and Barr. Uchenna Obiora for an order staying the court’s June 9 judgment.

Anambra poll: APC reveals strategy to defeat APGA, PDP, others

Ahead of the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra, members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state have been asked to close ranks in order to be victorious at the poll.

While speaking against the backdrop of intense crisis currently rocking the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), a leading pressure group, the APC Patriots said that the party has better chance to win the election.

A statement by the spokesman of the APC Patriots, Victor Afam Ogene, the group said that the APGA’s participation in the next election remains a matter of conjecture.

