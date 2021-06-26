Nailea Devora’s biography: age, height, parents, net worth

Nailea Devora is a well-known YouTuber, Instagram influencer, and TikToker from the United States who is recognized for her humorous, comedic, and trendy content.

The YouTube star looking stunning in sunglasses. Photo: @naileadevora

Source: Instagram

Nailea became famous through her interesting social media posts. She is well-known for the pictures she posts on Instagram, where she has amassed a large fan base. Have a look at her biography to learn more about her personal life and career.

Profile summary

Full name: Nailea Devora

Nailea Devora Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 20th January 2002

20th January 2002 Nailea Devora's age: 19 years (as of 2021)

19 years (as of 2021) Place of birth: El Paso, United States

El Paso, United States Current residence: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Zodiac sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Sexuality: Straight

Straight Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Hispanic

Hispanic Religion: Christianity

Christianity Height in feet: 5'6"

5'6" Height in centimetres: 168

168 Weight in kilograms: 57 kg

57 kg Weight in lbs: 126

126 Body measurements: 34-26-39

34-26-39 Chest in inches: 34

34 Waist in inches: 26

26 Hips in inches: 39

39 Body build: Slim and fit

Slim and fit Shoe size: 5 (US)

5 (US) Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Hair colour: Dark Black

Dark Black Relationship status: Single

Single Hobbies: Travelling, dancing and shopping

Travelling, dancing and shopping Net worth: $400,000

$400,000 TikTok: @billlnai

@billlnai Instagram: @naileadevora

@naileadevora YouTube: nailea devora

How old is Nailea Devora?

The American YouTuber was born on 20th January 2002. Therefore as of 2021, she is 19 years old. Nailea Devora's zodiac sign is Aquarius.

She was born in El Paso, United States.

What ethnicity is Nailea Devora?

She is Hispanic. Both her parents are Mexican.

The Instagram star poses for a photo. Photo: @naileadevora

Source: Instagram

Nailea Devora's college

Devora went to high school in San Marino, California. She is presently a student at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Rise to fame: Career as a YouTuber

Nailea began her career as an Instagram star, posting her photos on the platform. She rapidly rose to prominence, and on 14th December 2015, she launched her YouTube channel, nailea devora that currently has over 2 million subscribers.

She frequently uploads funny content, DIY tutorials, home makeovers, and make-up tutorials on the channel. Some of her most viewed videos on YouTube channel are:

Breaking my schools dress code for a week (21 million views)

(21 million views) Omegle traumatized me 6 years ago now I'm back (8.5 million views)

(8.5 million views) Changing my appearance thanks to my stalker (4.9 million views)

(4.9 million views) being pregnant for 24hrs ft. larray (3.9 million views)

Devora looking stunning in a yellow outfit. Photo: @naileadevora

Source: Instagram

Who is Nailea Devora dating?

The social media influencer has not revealed much about her personal life. Even though she is famous on various platforms, not much about her private life is known. She is currently single and focusing on other endeavours.

Nailea Devora's height and weight

The American YouTuber is 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) tall, and while her weight is 126 lbs (57kg).

Her body measurements

Her body measurements are 34-26-39 inches (86-66-99 cm). She has dark brown hair and dark brown eyes.

What is Nailea Devora's net worth?

The YouTube star has a net worth of $400,000. Most of her income comes from YouTube, where she promotes many products. For example, she endorsed products from SweetPeeps Jewelry in 2019.

Where is Nailea Devora now?

As of 2021, the influencer is currently living in Los Angeles, California.

Nailea Devora is a successful social media celebrity. She is especially popular on TikTok, where her lip-sync and comedy videos attract millions of likes.

READ AlSO: Moriah Plath's biography: age, birthday, tattoo, where is she now?

Legit.ng recently published an article on the biography of Moriah Plath. Moriah is famous as a result of her family's reality television show, Welcome to Plathville. She was born on 28th August 2002 and is the fourth oldest child in a family of nine children.

Who is Moriah, and what is there to learn about her life as a member of the Plathville family? Read the article to find out more about her life.

Source: Legit.ng