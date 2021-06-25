There is palpable tension at Tunga Maje village, near Zuba, in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja

The area is now a hotbed for criminal gangs, armed bandits, and kidnappers who take advantage of the remote area to cause havoc

Some guests lodged in a hotel including a former lawmaker in the Kogi state House of Assembly were abducted

A report by Daily Sun newspaper indicates that unknown gunmen stormed a hotel and abducted the owner and about six guests at Tunga Maje village, near Zuba, in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

According to the report, two of the guests' names were given as Hon. Friday Sani Makama and Prince Frederick Adejoh while others were yet to be identified.

The FCT police command says it has commenced an operation to rescue the victims. Photo credit: Nacer Talel/Anadolu Agency

A coordinated attack

They were said to have been taken away in a commando-style from the Hilltop Hotel, where they lodged in the early hours of Thursday, June 24.

Makama, who is said to be a former lawmaker in the Kogi state House of Assembly, recently defected from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), while Prince Adejoh is a chief in Igala land.

Residents quoted in the report said the armed men came in their numbers, shot sporadically into the air, causing security guards on duty at the hotel to run for their lives, while they got inside and kidnapped the guests and the owner of the hotel.

Police assures kidnapped hotel guests will be reduced

The Nation newspaper reports that the FCT Police public relations officer, Mariam Yusuf, has confirmed the incident.

According to her, an operation to rescue the victims has commenced by the FCT police command.

Late last year, the Tungan Maje area was invaded by bandits who kidnapped 20 residents in the early hours of that day.

After prolonged shooting in the community, the kidnappers forcefully took away the residents.

The police also confirmed that particular incident with a promise to rescue the victims.

About a month ago, unknown gunmen recently raided Kiyi town in Kuje Area Council of the FCT, abducting at least four persons.

One Salami Olalekan who is reportedly a member of staff of the Federal Capital Development Authority was among the kidnap victims.

William Salami, an elder brother of the victim, said the kidnappers made a demand of N200 million, N50 million for each hostage.

