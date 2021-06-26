Kylian Mbappe’s ego can no longer be managed by France manager Didier Deschamps according to former PSG star Jerome Rothen

At 22, Mbappe already boasts of the FIFA World Cup trophy and has already won four French Ligue 1 titles

Rothen stated that the striker has been given too much privilege within the squad and now Deschamps can’t manage his ego

An ex-France and Paris Saint-Germain star Jerome Rothen believes striker Kylian Mbappe has been handed too much power at international level, GOAL reports.

Although Mbappe is regarded as one of the best strikers on the planet at the moment, Rothen lamented that the player’s ego is becoming problematic.

According to the former player, France coach Didier Deschamps can no longer the manage the 22-year-old’s attitude.

Despite his age, Mbappe has already won four Ligue 1 titles as well as the prestigious FIFA World Cup - as he now chases his first European glory.

Rothen, who won 13 caps for his country and figured in their squad at Euro 2004, has told RMC Sport of Mbappe:

"That he is the leader on the pitch, no problem... that it [his ego] goes off the field too, that bothers me.

"I think Didier Deschamps can no longer manage it and it is problematic. It is even surprising that he lets Kylian Mbappe do so many things.

"It can be seen in his performances on the pitch. Today, we cannot say that Kylian Mbappe has had a successful Euros.

"Is he in the right frame of mind like he was at PSG throughout the end of the season? I would say no."

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo’s equalizer against France did not make Les Bleus fans happy after the Portuguese converting his second pot-kick, Soccerladuna.

The 36-year-old won the penalty after Jules Kounde was punished for handling the ball inside the 18-yard-box.

France had gone up by 2-1 with Karim Benzema grabbing his brace two minutes after the blockbuster game was restarted.

The Real Madrid striker canceled out Ronaldo's penalty with his own spot-kick won by Kylian Mbappe just before half time.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo inspired Portugal past the so called Group of Death at the ongoing Euro 2020 as they set up a tantalising Round of 16 clash with Belgium, but he pranked his teammate in training according to Daily Star.

The Juventus striker is so far the leading goal scorer at the tournament having bagged five goals across three games in the group stage.

Ronaldo and Pepe were teammates at Spanish club Real Madrid winning two la Liga titles and then three Champions League trophies amongst others.

