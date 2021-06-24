Cristiano Ronaldo was greeted by angry fans after scoring his second penalty against France

The Juventus striker scored a brace in the 2-2 draw with Les Bleus in their final group game

Portugal will now take on Belgium in the round of 16 as Ronaldo looks to break another record

The 36-year-old won the penalty after Jules Kounde was punished for handling the ball inside the 18-yard-box.

France had gone up by 2-1 with Karim Benzema grabbing his brace two minutes after the blockbuster game was restarted.

The Real Madrid striker canceled out Ronaldo's penalty with his own spot-kick won by Kylian Mbappe just before half time.

And after the Juventus forward was awarded another penalty, it was clear that he was hardly going to miss form nine-yards out.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner sent Hugo Lloris the wrong as the fans at the Puskaz Arena were divided in their celebrations.

Cristiano Ronaldo was stoned with bottles by angry fans French after scoring 2nd penalty against France at Euro 2020. Photo by Angel Martinez

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo approached the corner flank to celebrate as French fans who were seated around that area throw bottles at the Portuguese star who did not bother.

The match ended in a stalemate but France topped the group-of-death as Germany had a superior goal-difference over Portugal finished in second place.

Ronaldo is the competition's topscorer with five goals and the all-time highest with 14 as well as the joint-top at international level with 109.

It was CR7's fifth goal of the competition after the first three matches and has equaled the number of international goals scored by Iran's Ali Daei.

Any more goal recorded by Ronaldo in Euro 2020 will make him the highest goalscorer at international level.

Portugal will take on Group B winners Belgium who won all their three matches with both teams having the highest scorers in the tournament, Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku.

