Cristiano Ronaldo seems to be in total command of the Portugal squad at the ongoing Euro 2020 as he was seen enjoying training

The Juventus striker who has scored five goals so far at the tournament is preparing, along with teammates, for their crunch game against Belgium

Ronaldo pranked his teammate Pepe when he sneaked behind the defender to poor him freezing cold water

Cristiano Ronaldo inspired Portugal past the so called Group of Death at the ongoing Euro 2020 as they set up a tantalising Round of 16 clash with Belgium, but he pranked his teammate in training according to Daily Star.

The Juventus striker is so far the leading goal scorer at the tournament having bagged five goals across three games in the group stage

Ronaldo and Pepe were teammates at Spanish club Real Madrid winning two la Liga titles and then three Champions League trophies amongst others.

Cristiano Ronaldo pranks Pepe in training. Photo: Cristof Stache

But Ronaldo has been spotted in enormous laughter after he pranked Pepe as they continue to prepare ahead of Sunday’s game.

SunSport claims that both were seen enjoying their training when Ronaldo spotted Pepe on the pitch side before sneaking behind the defender who was practically unaware.

With Pepe blissfully unaware, Ronaldo crept right up to him before pouring freezing cold water over his team-mate.

The defender certainly saw the funny side, as both he and Ronaldo burst into laughter as he realised what had happed.

The national side’s official Instagram page also poked fun at the incident, posting the clip with the caption, “Extreme heat? The captain is here to help.”

And the race to win the most valuable player of the ongoing Euro 2020 championship has already scaled the group stages as the boys have been separated from the men.

Each of the 16 teams that made it through to the knockout stage has the potential to win the trophy at the end of the competition and so also are their players winning the MVP award.

Italy, Belgium, and the Netherlands won all their group games while England, Sweden, Spain, and France progressed without losing a game in the process.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo's future is on the verge on deciding his next destination as reports claim his agent Jorge Mendes is about having discussions with Paris Saint-Germain via Marca.

There have been speculation about the Portuguese leaving Juventus this summer after spending two seasons at the Allianz Arena.

And the appointment of new boss Massimiliano Allegri has further fueled the speculation that the Italian boss does not want the 36-year-old in his squad for next season.

