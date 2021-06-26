Nigerian singer Dotman has been elevated from his status as a baby daddy to a legally married young man

The Akube crooner exchanged marital vows with his baby mama, Madison, just a few months after they welcomed their first child together

Photos and a video from the private ceremony was sighted on social media as many congratulated the newlywed couple

Nigerian singer Olatunji Oladotun Alade better known as Dotman has broken free from the stereotypical ‘baby daddy’ tag as he recently exchanged marital vows with his baby mama, Madison, in the United States.

Recall that Legit.ng had earlier reported in April that the singer and his woman welcomed their first child together and shared the good news on social media.

Singer Dotman officially ties the knot with the mother of his child. Photo: @kingtundeednut/@madisyn.simien

Well, it appears Dotman decided to wait a few months after the delivery before tying the knot with his woman and making her his wife.

A video shared by celebrity blogger, Tunde Ednut, captured the husband and wife at a registry where their union was made official. The doting parents also made sure their child was in attendance to witness the special ceremony.

A photo of the two captured them locked in a sweet embrace after they had been officially pronounced as man and wife.

Congratulatory messages pour in for Dotman

As expected, fans and supporters of the singer flooded social media with congratulatory messages for him and his dearly beloved woman.

achalugo_nwanyi__ said:

"Congratulations."

mizsthicknesz

"Awww congratulations."

kaluevans_ said:

"He’s always been with her > Always his Vixen."

james1339smith said:

"Congratulations bro."

