- Actor Mike Ezuruonye has taken to social media with an exciting piece of news for his fans and followers

- The veteran Nollywood movie star was honoured with a doctoral degree from the Estam University in Benin Republic

- An overjoyed Ezuruonye shared a video and photo of his certificate on Instagram as he extended appreciation to supporters

It is indeed a moment of joy and satisfaction for top Nigerian actor, Mike Ezuruonye, who has just scored another major achievement to his name.

In a recent Instagram post, the actor announced to his fans and well-wishers that he was honoured with a doctoral degree in arts and literature from the Estam University in Benin Republic.

Actor Mike Ezuruonye honoured with a doctoral degree from foreign university. Photo: @mikeezu

Ezuruonye in one video post was spotted posing with his honorary certificate. The film star also teasingly urged his followers to welcome the latest doctor in town.

Sharing the post on his page, he wrote:

"It’s cause of you my fans, supporters and good people this happened.. Dr Michael Ezuruonye loves you all."

Check out the posts shared by the actor below:

Fans, colleagues celebrate with Ezuruonye

As expected, the good news shared by the Nollywood star elicited mixed reactions from his followers and colleagues on the social media platform.

Many extended congratulatory messages to the new doctoral candidate. Read what they had to say below:

zubbymichael wrote:

"De doc congratulations."

yuledochie said:

"Big Congratulations Doc."

euchariaanunobi said:

"Congratulations on your honours."

realsusanpeters said:

"It's babaricalllly inclined congratulations."

Source: Legit.ng