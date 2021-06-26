The police command in Imo state recently carried out a successful offensive attack on IPOB and ESN hideouts

Officers of various units and teams set up by the inspector-General of Police (IGP) destroyed camps of the groups on Friday, June 25

The security agents who were led by a repentant former terrorist also eliminated members of the gangs

Imo - Members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Eastern Security Network (ESN) met their match on Friday, June 25, when policemen launched an attack on their camps.

A senior officer who spoke on condition of anonymity said camps belonging to the proscribed groups were located in the Izombie, Atta, and Ideato North areas of Imo, The Sun reports.

The police agent revealed that during the attack, many of the gangs' members were neutralized in the forest.

The officer said he and his team gathered intelligence from the former IPOB member (Photo: Nigerian Police Force)

Source: Facebook

He noted that a repentant IPOB insurgent who recently made confessions to policemen led operatives of Police Tactical Squads of IGP Intelligence Response Team (IRT), STS, Special Forces, AKU, QIT, and other Imo state command special units to the groups' hideouts.

The policeman stated:

“All the camps were overrun by the Tactical Units of Police after fierce gun battles and several weapons, stolen cars, explosives, gun powders, charms, IPOB/ESN flags, ammunition, Indian hemp, tramadol, and many other hard drugs were recovered."

Police Arrest 17-year-old ESN Commander who led Attacks on Officers, Stations, INEC Offices in Ebonyi

Meanwhile, the police command in Ebonyi on Wednesday, June 23, paraded Elom Daniel, a 17-year-old youth who masterminded several attacks on officers, stations, and offices belonging to the Independent National Electoral Commission in the state.

Giving his confession at the police headquarters in Ebonyi on Wednesday, Daniel said he was brainwashed by a relative to join the ESN for the benefit of his generations to come.

Moreover, the suspect who was arrested over allegations related to conspiracy, arson, and murder claimed that he had to become a member of the ESN to avenge Ebonyi youths of his local government area, Ohaukwu, who were killed for no reason by officers.

He said instead of going after killer herdsmen in the state, policemen attacked young, innocent persons.

Although Daniel claimed he had never handled firearms before, the young man revealed that he often visited police stations and got information from unsuspecting officers to plan each attack.

