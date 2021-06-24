One of the suspects making the lives of policemen in Ebonyi unbearable has been arrested and paraded by officers

The young man, Elom Daniel, who is just 17 years, according to him, was in charge of giving his gang members useful information for operations

Daniel on Wednesday, June 23, confessed that he was also instrumental in many attacks on INEC offices in the state

Ebonyi - The police command in Ebonyi on Wednesday, June 23, paraded Elom Daniel, a 17-year-old youth who masterminded several attacks on officers, stations, and offices belonging to the Independent National Electoral Commission in the state.

Giving his confession at the police headquarters in Ebonyi on Wednesday, Daniel said he was brainwashed by a relative to join the Eastern Security Network (ESN) for the benefit of his generations to come, Punch reports.

Moreover, the suspect who was arrested over allegations related to conspiracy, arson, and murder claimed that he had to become a member of the ESN to avenge Ebonyi youths of his local government area, Ohaukwu, who were killed for no reason by officers.

He said instead of going after killer herdsmen in the state, policemen attacked young, innocent persons, New Telegraph also reported.

Although Daniel claimed he had never handled firearms before, the young man revealed that he often visited police stations and got information from unsuspecting officers to plan each attack.

His words:

“I always give information. I did it at Ishieke police checkpoint, the one at Amasiri Junction, the one at Onueke and the one at CPS, in Abakaliki. I monitor places marked for attack, before the attack.

“I normally visit people in the police stations to gather information there. After that, I will draw the map for attack on the police station and give to the Eastern Security Network.

“It was my local government commander, Francis Nkwede, that made me ESN spy commander. He is from Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, while I am from Ohaukwu LGA. I am 17 years old.”

Unknown Gunmen Attack Police Station in Ebonyi, Kill One Officer

Meanwhile, it was reported that gunmen in the early hours of Thursday, May 6, invaded Obiozara police station in Ohaozara local government area of Ebonyi and killed one police officer.

The gunmen invaded the station around 3 am, razed the office of the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) and the administration building.

The gunmen also attacked the temporary station police operatives were using as an office after the initial one was razed during the #EndSARS protests.

