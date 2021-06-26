Daredevil gunmen took their terror to the house of a former Oyo commissioner on Friday, June 25

The armed criminal succeeded in killing the wife of the erstwhile commissioner, Olayemi Odetomi

According to the police command in the state, Odetomi passed on at the spot after being shot by the attackers

Ibadan, Oyo - Gunmen on Friday, June 25, shot dead Olayemi Odetomi, the wife of Oyo former commissioner for local government and chieftaincy matters at her residence in Bodija, Ibadan.

The spokesman of the police command in the state, Adewale Osifeso, confirmed the incident to journalists in the state's capital, Premium Times reports.

The police command in the state investigation into the murder is ongoing (Photo: Nigerian Police Force)

According to The Guardian, Osifeso said late Odetomi, aged 66, died immediately after being shot, adding that “Updates on Investigations would be provided in due course."

Oyo Boils As Suspected Herdsmen Invade Igangan, Burn King’s Palace, 10 Killed

Meanwhile, an early morning attack by bandits in Igangan, Ibarapa North local government area of Oyo state left no fewer than 10 persons dead.

The hoodlums suspected to be herdsmen arrived in large numbers late Saturday night, June 5, and unleashed mayhem in the community.

Although the total number of fatalities has not yet been determined, it was learnt that no fewer than 10 persons lost their lives during the attack.

The criminals reportedly set ablaze the Asigangan’s palace, a gas station, a truck loaded with cassava flour and some cars.

The secretary of Farmers’ Union, Mr. Taiwo Adeagbo, popularly known as Akowe Agbe, said:

"At last, notorious terrorist herdsmen are now waging war against lgangan. The situation is a very serious one."

The governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde, had described the attack on residents of Igangan as a very shocking one.

Death Toll in Oyo Massacre Rises to 45, as Gunmen Burn 60 Houses, Destroy Over 160 Vehicles

In another post, it was reported that there was panic in Igangan town, Oyo state, on Saturday night, June 5, as over 45 people were sent to their early graves by gunmen.

The five-hour invasion in one of the seven principal towns of Ibarapaland led to the burning of more than 60 houses, while over 160 vehicles were also destroyed.

