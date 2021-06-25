On the sixth episode of the BBNaija reunion show, one of the controversial housemates, Ka3na spoke on why she unfollowed majority of her co-stars

According to her, she left the house early and didn’t have a long time to bond with the rest of the housemates

Ka3na said she decided to focus on herself and her business after hearing the comments the other housemates made about her after her eviction

The BBNaija 2020 reunion show once again had Ka3na as its focus despite her spending just two weeks in the house.

In the recently aired episode, the mother of one spoke on why she decided to unfollow most of her BBNaija co-stars after the show.

According to Ka3na, her stay in the house was short lived and she didn’t get enough time to bond with the other housemates.

BBNaija star Ka3na opens up on why she unfollowed the other housemates. Photos: @official_ka3na

She however admitted that in just a few days, she bonded with a few housemates such as Prince, Dorathy and Lucy.

Speaking further, Ka3na said that her decision to unfollow the others was because she heard them say unsavory things about her after her eviction.

According to her, she decided it was better she focused on herself and her business and let it go because they obviously didn’t bond.

In her words:

“...and when I left, with all the comments that was going on in the house, how they felt about me, I just felt there was no need if they felt this way about me. Let me just focus on myself and my business and let it go.”

Ka3na said she didn’t have any personal reason for unfollowing the housemates but decided to do so because she figured they did not bond well.

See the video below:

Tochi trades words with Ka3na after she unfollowed him

In other related news, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Tochi and Ka3na traded words over getting unfollowed on social media.

According to Tochi, they were all in the house and were on good terms and he later heard Ka3na unfollowed people for attending Nengi’s birthday.

Tochi said he never went for Nengi’s party and that he was more surprised when Ka3na went on Twitter to talk about unfollowing the housemates.

Explaining her side of things, Ka3na said she and Tochi were cool in the house but they he got outside and during a question and answer session had only bad things to say about her. The self-acclaimed boss lady said that was when she followed her co-star.

