Perhaps not many Nigerians know that Garba Shehu was a friend of late MKO Abiola who won the 1993 election

The presidential media aide revealed this somewhat hidden fact in a Facebook post on Friday, June 25

Shehu also disclosed that Abiola sponsored the studies of one of his teachers who later campaigned for him

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

A presidential media aide, Garba Shehu, has opened up on an experience he had with late MKO Abiola back in 1993 before the presidential election.

In a Facebook post on Friday, June 25, Shehu said his office as the general manager of General Triumph Publishing Company was the politician's first stop when he came to Kano for his campaign.

Shehu said the late southwest politician felt at home in his Kano office (Photo: Garba Shehu)

Source: Facebook

President Buhari's aide noted that Abiola was so relaxed in his office that he dropped his Agbada on a chair and refreshed himself before carrying on with the planned rally.

Shehu added that the winner of the June 12 election also sponsored the doctoral studies of one Faruk Umar who happened to be his college teacher.

He disclosed that this philanthropic gesture from late Abiola naturally moved Umar to join the presidential candidate's campaign team almost immediately.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

His words:

"When the late Chief MKO Abiola came to Kano to campaign in 1993, his first stop was my office as General Manager, Triumph Publishing Company.

"He dropped his Agbada on a chair in my office then refreshed himself. He faced reporters in an interview and addressed the staff and other admirers on his mission in our premises as shown in the picture.

"Dr Faruk Umar, seen in the picture with me listening to the late elected PRESIDENT of Nigeria was himself a beneficiary of MKO's philanthropic activities. He paid the money needed by Faruk to finish his doctoral studies overseas. Naturally, Faruk who was my own teacher in college offered himself as a frontline campaigner."

Why we're not Happy with FG - MKO Abiola's Family

Meanwhile, Abiola's family had said that they feel abandoned by the federal government. The spokesman of the family, Rahaman Abiola, who made this position on Saturday, June 12, in Ogun state said the government had failed to keep its promises made some years ago.

Speaking at Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun state on Saturday, Abiola claimed that so far, the family was yet to gain anything from the leadership.

He said this when a delegation of the state government led by the deputy governor, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, paid the family a courtesy visit.

Source: Legit