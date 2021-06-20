A popular drummer in the US, Anthony Adewumi, has spoken about his artistic journey in America

The young man relived the moment he performed on the Fallon show and ushered in Janet Jackson

Anthony said that part of his future plan is to come to Nigeria and settle, a decision many people reacted to

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A Nigerian man, Anthony Adewumi who is also known as TonyAde, has shared how he became popular with talking drums in America.

Anthony was once employed by Janet Jackson. When she loved what he and his crew did, he asked if they could perform for her on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

The man said that his mother was born in Nigeria. Photo source: @tonyade, @janetjackson

Source: Instagram

My performance for Janet Jackson

During the show, the man used the talking drums as his team chanted: “Asiko ope, Janet ti de” to usher her in amid applause from spectators.

The drummer said that though he was born in New York and he is American, his mother was born in Nigeria.

I attended CAC

He said he learnt how to beat the drum from the church as he grew up attending the Christ Apostolic Church in Brooklyn.

Speaking on his future plans, he revealed that he would love to come back to Nigeria and be based in the country.

Watch his full video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

mz_cassandra101 said:

"Broda pls don’t come yet ooo… should we tell him?"

abbey_abbey4 said:

"Pls come my dear, it's not as bad as people say. We shall support you."

topcaliber05 said:

"Den nova tell you Nigeria isn't meant for you just relax yourself in country that has security and wait for Odudua Republic to come."

adenikeayamolowo said:

"Not now o let's divide 1st."

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

A boy and his drum

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young boy caused a huge commotion on the internet as a video of his performance on an occasion surfaced on social media.

The bundle of talent was seen in an Instagram video shared by @kingtundeednut making masterly use of the talking drum.

Right on stage, he made fine beats with the talking drum that thrilled the crowd at the event, including popular juju musician, Yinka Ayefele.

Source: Legit Newspaper