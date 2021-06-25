President Buhari met with APC caretaker chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state

This development was confirmed in a social media post by Buhari Sallau, the president's personal assistant on broadcast media

Talk between the governor and the Nigerian leader is expected to be centred on progress report concerning the ruling party

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

FCT, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari held a closed-door meeting with Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state and chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).

This was disclosed in a Facebook post by Buhari Sallau, a personal assistant on broadcast media to the president on Friday, June 25.

President Muhammadu Buhari received a briefing from the leadership of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC). Photo credit: Buhari Sallau

Source: Facebook

It was gathered that the Nigerian leader held the meeting with Buni in the company of members of the national caretaker committee in State House.

Legit.ng gathered that the Nigerian leader during his meeting with the APC national caretaker committee received a progress report from its chairman.

APC governors take decision on Buni, committee members

Earlier, APC governors on Wednesday, June 17, passed a vote of confidence on the leadership of the caretaker committee.

The governors, led by Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi, also hailed Buni's committee members for their laudable efforts in rebuilding the ruling party.

According to the Progressive Governors Forum, the decision was crucial to inspire the interim leadership to continue in its drive to reshape and take the APC to new heights.

We’ve rescued APC from collapse - Buni

Source: Legit