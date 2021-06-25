Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta says he is not bothered by attempts to cause confusion in the state chapter of the PDP

The governor specifically addressed his political enemies who noted are trying to pitch him against his predecessors

Governor Okowa's predecessors in Delta state are Chief James Onanefe Ibori and Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan

Asaba - Delta governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, on Thursday, June 24 said he would not be distracted by attempts by some highly placed members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state to pitch him against his predecessors.

Speaking while receiving hundreds of members of the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in Aniocha/Oshimili federal constituency, who defected to the PDP, Okowa said all governors who ruled the state since 1999 performed very well.

Governor Okowa said he will ensure the PDP family in Delta state remains united.

Source: Facebook

No time for political fights

He said that the attempts by some persons in the state to put him on a collision course with past leaders of the state would not work as he was focused on developing Delta according to the mandate freely given to him by Deltans.

A statement sent to Legit.ng by the Delta state government quoted Okowa as saying:

“Their attempt to pitch me against my predecessors will not work because I am not quarreling with them. My predecessors laid the foundation for what we are doing in the state and I am building on the foundations they have laid.’’

A stronger and united Delta PDP

On his official Facebook page, Governor Okowa also welcomed the new entrants into Delta state PDP.

He wrote:

“I welcome the thousands of former APC leaders and members that defected to our great party, the PDP, earlier today in the Aniocha/Oshimili federal constituency.

“In our party, power belongs to the people. This is why moving forward, I am sure that with your help, we will continue to build our party.”

Recall that Governor Okowa recently revealed that the PDP was being repositioned from the grassroots to the national level to enable the party to provide the needed leadership that Nigerians have been yearning for come 2023.

Governor Okowa stated this when the PDP flagged off its ward to ward campaign rally for a re-run state House of Assembly bye-election for Isoko North local government area of the state.

He noted that Nigerians have gone through untold hardship since the PDP left the government at the centre in 2015, stressing that all issues confronting the nation would be a thing of the past by the time the party reclaims political power in 2023.

Meanwhile, Governor Okowa has said during the PDP tenure of ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo, Nigeria witnessed far-reaching reforms.

According to the governor, there were reforms that repositioned banking, communication, and health sectors, and even pension matters.

He added that such daring economic decisions paved the way for the revolution of the Nigerian economy.

