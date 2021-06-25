Iyabo Ojo is one Nollywood star who isn't afraid to be daring and it shows in how she portrays herself on social media.

Dubbed the TikTok queen, the actress who is known for her creative and hilarious videos is not only talented but stylish in an interesting way.

A quick trip to her Instagram page shows that the mother of two has a pretty diverse sense of style. The film star leaves fans impressed - with some jaws hanging - with almost every upload.

It is not hard to see that she switches up her style whenever she wants and it keeps fans guessing what her next look will be.

Today, she is the cool mum, the next day, she's serving some major hot girl vibes.

Below are 7 photos that prove Iyabo Ojo is adventurous with her style:

1. Swag with some class

Rocking a pair of wide-legged pants with suspenders, the actress completed the look with a fedora hat and sunshades.

2. Stylish mum

The actress reminded people that she may be a mum to two kids in their twenties but, she is also very much into looking fabulous.

3. Hot girl vibes

The actress was a fiery sight to behold as she stepped out for the premiere of her movie, Under The Carpet.

4. Rich aunty

The film star also knows how to keep things fashionably and mature.

5. Boss lady

This pantsuit look on the film star screamed power, control, and class!

6. Sweet 16

She may be 43 but looks nothing like it. When it comes to looking good, age is nothing but a number for the star.

The actress knows how to switch things up. Photo credit: @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

7. Red carpet ready

Classy is a word Iyabo Ojo is very familiar with, and when the occasion calls for it, she delivers.

Fancy Nancy

Source: Legit Nigeria