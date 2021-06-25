Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo shows off her many style personalities in 7 photos
Iyabo Ojo is one Nollywood star who isn't afraid to be daring and it shows in how she portrays herself on social media.
Dubbed the TikTok queen, the actress who is known for her creative and hilarious videos is not only talented but stylish in an interesting way.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!
A quick trip to her Instagram page shows that the mother of two has a pretty diverse sense of style. The film star leaves fans impressed - with some jaws hanging - with almost every upload.
It is not hard to see that she switches up her style whenever she wants and it keeps fans guessing what her next look will be.
Today, she is the cool mum, the next day, she's serving some major hot girl vibes.
Below are 7 photos that prove Iyabo Ojo is adventurous with her style:
1. Swag with some class
Rocking a pair of wide-legged pants with suspenders, the actress completed the look with a fedora hat and sunshades.
2. Stylish mum
The actress reminded people that she may be a mum to two kids in their twenties but, she is also very much into looking fabulous.
PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!
3. Hot girl vibes
The actress was a fiery sight to behold as she stepped out for the premiere of her movie, Under The Carpet.
4. Rich aunty
The film star also knows how to keep things fashionably and mature.
5. Boss lady
This pantsuit look on the film star screamed power, control, and class!
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
10 stylish photos of ebony actress Ini Dima Okojie that continue to put her ahead in the fashion game
6. Sweet 16
She may be 43 but looks nothing like it. When it comes to looking good, age is nothing but a number for the star.
7. Red carpet ready
Classy is a word Iyabo Ojo is very familiar with, and when the occasion calls for it, she delivers.
PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly
Fancy Nancy
Nollywood actress and television host, Nancy Isime, is undoubtedly one of the most fashionable movie stars in the industry and it is not hard to see why.
The model and media personality, whose blonde low cut has become her signature look, has won a lot of hearts with her on-screen talents.
However, that isn't the only thing people love about the vibrant movie star. Over the years, Nancy has proven herself worthy of the tag, 'fashion icon'.
PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News on Legit.ng News App
Source: Legit Nigeria