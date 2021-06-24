Peter Okoye has said he's not considering leaving music until 2065, noting that he is unstoppable

The father of two stated that his haters are still heartbroken about his progress and they come to his page to comment rubbish

The singer said this after a troll identified as The Voice of Nigeria threatened his career on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Singer Peter Okoye said a lot of people did not believe that he could survive alone. The father of two noted that he is not stopping soon as he promised that he would continue to release music for his loyal fans.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important

Peter Okoye replies to a troll who asked him to reconcile with his family. Photos: @peterpsquare

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Peter Okoye and a troll

A troll identified The Voice of Nigeria threatened the singer to reconcile with his family within 14 days, else, he would revoke his endorsements.

Responding to that, Peter listed eight endorsements in his name while mentioning other brands that are his personal businesses.

Check out the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Read the best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Fans react

Peter's fans took to his comment section to hail him.

Mazi Onu Chukwuebuka Saint:

"When you don’t show off what you have, people will be like you are broke and when you decide to flaunt what you have, again people will be like you are forming too much Or money just enter your hand, abeg Nigerians abi UARs make una rest." OGA BOSS ENJOY YOUR LIFE."

Allan Kajili:

"To you haters to be honest you are wasting your time to think that MrP can suffer this dude Peter was the brain behind Psquare a business guru, dealmaker andLegend. Team P we die here."

Omole Iyah Mary John:

"Mr p, you are making voice of Nigeria popular. Nobody recognizes him, he wants to trend, don't give him that space. Team mr p, we move."

Raxino Kelvin:

"Voice of Nigeria? Instead of them to be voicing for Nigeria, they are busy choking their eyes in someone else business Mr P, they are just looking for attention and page support. They will be happy now, seeing that you have reposted them."

Peter Okoye says he made N100m alone

Legit.ng earlier reported that Peter Okoye told a fan who wanted him to reunite with his brother to move on.

A Twitter user trolled Mr P and made it clear that he has no intentions of streaming his songs until he reunites with his brother.

Mr P, however, joined another fan who defended him by rolling out the amount of money he has made from ticket sales for his upcoming show.

He went on to announce some of his personal projects while adding that he cannot afford to be distracted.

Source: Legit