The Big Brother Naija Lockdown reunion which started on June 17 has sparked different hilarious reactions on social media

One major source of laughter and confusion is the series of accents Ka3na has dropped on the show

2019 ex-housemate, Ike has taken a subtle jab at ex-girlfriend Mercy, saying that English is not by force

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Beyond the controversies and drama on the Big Brother Naija Lockdown season reunion, the accents on the show have been a source of comic relief for Nigerians.

Ka3na has been laughed at for dropping different accents at different times on the show and 2019 ex-housemate, Ike Onyema has joined those who have reacted.

Ike complains of accent on BBNaija reunion show Photo credit: @iam_ikonyema/@official_mercyeke

Source: Instagram

Ike shades Mercy

Taking to his Instagram page, the reality star revealed that a particular accent was draining his battery and it reminded him of someone he knew.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Ike noted that English is not by force as pidgin is allowed.

He wrote:

"English is not by force ohhhhh."

Check out the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Nigerians react

Fans and followers of the reality star took to his comment section, revealing who his shade was meant for.

Read some comments below:

J3nny_jo3:

"Did he just indirectly throw shade on Mercy’s english?"

Rubyy_redridinghood:

"Seriously you bbn boys need to grow up at this point."

Oluchivanessa:

"I went to the sitting room to shill."

Simply_olivv:

"Call the name with your full chest Ike, stop going through corners."

_gloria1218:

"Oh my God!! That must be Katrina's accent. Most batteries are down."

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Ike lists qualities he desires in future girlfriend

The BBNaija Pepper Dem star opened up on qualities he desires in a woman he would love to be with.

The former boyfriend of BBNaija winner, Mercy Eke, said he wants a damsel who listens, is light-skinned, and tall.

Ike is on the lookout for a woman who can control her anger and attitude during negative situations.

Source: Legit