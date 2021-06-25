Nigeria's minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed, has spoken on the nature of his work

Mohammed told APC chieftains in Abuja on Thursday, June 24, that his job in the current administration is very daunting

The minister said that the reformist system of leadership and the use of technology are key factors that make the task tough

Abuja - The minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed, has admitted that his work under the President Buhari-led administration is very challenging.

Mohammed said that it is possible he may be handling the most daunting task of the current government, The Cable reports.

The minister said his task is daunting because of Buhari's system of government (Photo: Lai Mohammed)

Source: Facebook

He explained in a keynote address during an All Progressives Congress (APC) meeting in Abuja that this is because the president is running a reformist government, Daily Nigerian added.

The minister stated:

“Perhaps, the most daunting task anyone can take on in this age and time is that of information and communication management.

“It is even more daunting when you are engaged in information and communication management for a reformist government like ours."

He further stated that the emergence of technology disseminating and handling information has made his work even more challenging.

Develop an alternative for Twitter - Lai Mohammed Tells Nigerian youths

Meanwhile, Mohammed had urged Nigerians to develop a microblogging application that would replace Twitter in the country.

He made the statement on Wednesday, June 23, when he appeared before a House of Representatives committee in Abuja to defend the decision of the federal government to suspend the operations of Twitter in Nigeria.

Mohammed advised Nigerians to take advantage of the ban on Twitter to develop their own app which will be patronised by citizens.

The minister said:

“I think this is a very good opportunity for our very resourceful Nigerians to also look at how they can have an app that can replace Twitter.''

Suspension of Twitter is Legal - Lai Mohammed

Earlier, Mohammed, during a briefing to members of the House of Representatives joint committee on Tuesday, June 22, in Abuja claimed that the site gave the southeast secessionist group, IPOB, a platform for its violent campaigns.

Mohammed insisted that in light of this, the resolve of the government to suspend its operations was legal.

Source: Legit.ng