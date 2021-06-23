Billionaire’s son, David ‘Davido’ Adeleke, will no doubt be named as one of the top three music artistes in the country

The music star seems to have grown in great leaps and bounds after spending just 10 years in the entertainment industry

Seeing as he quickly rose through the ranks to become one of the biggest names, Legit.ng has gathered some of his biggest achievements in 10 years

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Popular Nigerian music star, Davido, is one celebrity who undoubtedly has the love of many people owing to his music and his philanthropy.

Davido just like many of his counterparts in the music industry started out as a young and hardworking young chap with high hopes.

Well, it is good to see that after 10 years, he has successfully risen through the ranks to become one of the biggest names out of Nigeria’s music industry.

Davido has already made a mark in the music industry after 10 years. Photos: @davido.

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Just recently, Davido celebrated his 10 years anniversary in the music industry, and Legit.ng decided to chronicle some of the music star’s biggest achievements yet.

Apart from having multiple juicy brand deals, selling out concerts, his music breaking records, and having the hearts of millions of people all over the world, his notable achievements should still be celebrated.

See below:

1. Record label boss:

Not many music stars have been able to adequately run a record label but Davido has been able to do so. He started his DMW (Davido Music Worldwide) record label in 2016 and has churned out a number of successful artistes such as Mayorkun, Peruzzi, etc.

2. First African to perform at MOBO Awards:

On November 20, 2017, Davido was reportedly the first African artiste to perform at the Music of Black Origin (MOBO) Awards, after winning the Best African Act title in the same year.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

3. International recognition:

Davido’s name is no doubt stamped in the international scene seeing as his music has crossed borders and is well accepted. In 2018, the singer’s hit song, Fall, emerged as the most searched song on Shazam.

His song, Risky was recognised by Sony for going double platinum, and Blow My Mind also received a plaque for going platinum, to name a few of his international recognition.

4. Features in sequel of popular Hollywood movie Coming 2 America:

Davido no doubt became part of history after he featured in the sequel of a classic Hollywood movie, Coming 2 America.

In the movie, he performed his hit song, Assurance, and was widely celebrated by his fans in many parts of the world.

5. Makes TIME’s list of influential people:

The Risky crooner hit a milestone after he was mentioned on TIME’s list of most influential people.

Nice one.

Wizkid vibes to Davido's song

Legit.ng earlier reported that Wizkid shared a video and he was seen covering his face with his two palms as he danced to Davido's song.

Men in the background chorused "Ko wo le", a line from Davido's verse on the Focalistic's hit track. After some seconds, Wizkid joined in singing as he raised his cup up to show the vibe is real.

The Blessed singer was on a private jet with his crew when he put up the lovely show. That Davido reshared the clip also shows things are smooth between both great Afrobeats artists.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Source: Legit