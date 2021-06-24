Paris Hilton had earlier noted that she is more focused on becoming a billionaire more than anything else

She changed tune recently by stating she is now focused on having children above everything else in the world

Hilton noted that she is tired of people using and taking advantage of her, therefore she thought it wise on building her family

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

American reality TV star Paris Hilton has shared with the world that she is now focused on getting more kids even more than making millions and billions of Dollars.

Reality Star Paris Hilton said she now wants more babies even more than becoming a billionaire. Photo: Paris Hilton.

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

The star noted that she has shifted her focus away from money and is now rooted to building a big family.

Speaking during her appearance on the Just for Variety podcast on Tuesday, June 22, the reality TV star noted that the force that drives her is no longer based on money as she is more focused on her relationship with her fiancé Carter Reum and having more children.

"It was such a goal of mine before because I wasn't happy in my personal life. And also just going through what I went through, I always saw money as freedom and independence, and not being controlled. And I think that's why I just had that as my focus in life," Hilton disclosed.

According to the star, she is tired of people using and taking advantage of her, therefore thought it wise on building her family.

Hilton insisted that she is more interested in having more babies than even making more money these days.

Her revelations contradicted her earlier statement in which she categorically stated that she would not slow down until she became a billionaire.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Speaking during an interview with Marc Malkin, the 40-year-old entrepreneur said she feels different nowadays.

It should be noted Hilton, in her 2020 documentary, This Is Paris, said her main goal was to earn one billion dollars.

However, while appearing on Tuesday's episode of the Just for Variety podcast, the celebrity explained why becoming a billionaire is not really a priority for her anymore.

"And now that I am so incredibly happy and in love in my personal life, I am not really interested in billions anymore. I am more interested in babies," she revealed.

In a February episode of her iHeartRadio podcast, This Is Paris, the star made it clear that she and Reum "can't wait" to start a family together.

The lass, in January 2021, through an episode of The Trend Reporter with Mara podcast, disclosed that she had started the IVF process with her then-boyfriend while praising the businessman for being "so supportive" throughout the whole thing.

According to the star, she started looking into IVF because it was "the only way" she could make sure that she can have "twins that are a boy and a girl."

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Source: Legit Nigeria