A Nigerian lady sent a deep message to people who criticised Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge

She asked them four questions in her video, sparking reactions from netizens who saw her viral video

Her video went viral and people shared what they thought about the message she sent to the critics

A Nigerian lady took to social media to slam people criticising the viral Hallelujah Challenge.

The Hallelujah Challenge is an online prayer and praise meeting hosted by Nigerian gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey, which is usually held at midnight.

A Nigerian lady sends a strong message to people talking down on Hallelujah Challenge. Photo: TikTok/@tobinaomi, Instagram/@nathanielblow

In a TikTok video by @tobinaomi, the lady questioned those who talked down on people joining the Hallelujah Challenge.

She said in her video:

"Not only are you seeing it or choosing to join or see what’s happening, you’re then taking it one step further and beating down on people that are choosing to look to God to solve their problems. What good does that do for y’all?

"Worst case scenario, what they’re doing does not do anything. Worst case scenario, praiding God does not benefit anything. Is it bad? I need you guys to answer. Send this to whoever you know in your life is a hater on Hallelujah Challenge or whoever else is just trying to do something for God.

"What bad can someone accomplish from praising God? Do you think you furthered the kingdom of heaven by spewing hate on the internet on something that a man of God is doing to give people hope and to bring glory to God’s name and help us focus on him so that he becomes magnified over the problems of our lives?"

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail lady's rant about Hallelujah Challenge

@HB said:

"It definitely worked for me. I joined for the first time this year February praying for a child and in March I conceived. My baby will be here any day now. So no one should judge, having faith however little does wonders."

@Adwoa. said:

"What I’ve learned is that believing in God and having faith in God for something is NEVER embarrassing or a waste of time, no matter if it happens or not."

@ChefK said:

"Not everyone has to join, but don’t beat down people who join because you don’t want to be responsible for their lack of faith. even if they join for miracles, as Christians we can pray that God will give them wisdom and open their to truly see the hope of their salvation in him and how much he truly loves them. remember, Jesus did not turn people away when they asked for healing or a miracle, he only asked, do you believe?"

@Fifi said:

"Finally!!! Someone has said it."

@Shortyyy said:

"Pastor Nat said we should defend him and Hallelujah challenge …but people are annoyingggggg."

A lady slams people dragging Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge. Photo: @nathanielblow

