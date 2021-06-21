Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe and her ex-husband Asiwaju Lanre Gentry got Nigerians talking on social media

The actress celebrated herself for Father's Day and told men to be responsible towards their children

Mercy's ex-husband replied to her by saying she has no good background because her parents didn't live together

Father's Day was celebrated on Sunday, June 20, and it saw a lot of celebrities in Nigeria celebrating their male parents.

Some were also spotted celebrating themselves for being the mother and father to their kids. Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe was one of them as she took to her Instagram page to shower compliments on herself.

Actress Mercy Aigbe and her ex-husband drag each other online. Photos: @asiwajulanregentry, @realmercyaigbe

Mercy Aigbe celebrates Father's Day

The actress stated that being responsible for two kids alone and changing naira to dollar for her daughter who is an international student is worth celebrating.

Telling her followers not to tell her that she shouldn't celebrate herself, Mercy noted that fatherhood is beyond getting a woman pregnant. She stylishly shaded her ex-husband, stating that a man should take care of his responsibilities towards his kids.

Read all she wrote below:

Mercy Aigbe's ex-husband fires back at her

Celebrating himself, the actress' ex-husband said some women are wishing themselves well on the occasion of Father's Days when they are neither good mothers nor wives.

According to him, these women have no good backgrounds as their parents are divorced or separated.

Gentry then told Mercy that he doesn't care if she takes her kids to the moon and pays dollars as school fees, he noted that he has also paid the school fees of her daughter who is another man's child.

Read his full post below:

Hilarious reactions

As expected, Nigerians had something to say about Mercy and her ex-husband's outburst on social media. Many laughed about Gentry's bad English.

mz_sammyy:

"Best in English, he should just marry ceo luminee."

v33yyu_:

"How did Mercy marry this man ?!! bagrand”

amaraah____:

"Bagrand indeed."

fabulouskiddiesparties:

"The man finish mercy. Na only English finish am. Mercy 0, Oga Larry 5, English 0."

leaddyskincare:

"Wahala be like school fees. Will they be dragging paternity every year?"

puff3y:

"No woman go stay with u bro with this kind grammar. Haba."

bolashade_:

"Wahala for who no come from good bagrand."

Mercy Aigbe celebrates her daughter

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mercy revealed her first child, Michelle Gentry, hit one million followers on Instagram.

The obviously proud mother shared a video of herself doing the most while making sure she captured her daughter at her best angles as she tried to take a photo of her.

Mercy said she was the coolest mother ever and revealed that she was the one responsible for taking her daughter’s lovely photos whenever she returned to Nigeria for the holidays.

