Reality TV star Mercy Eke boasts of many things; a great body and a fashion sense that complements it are one of them.

A scroll through the Pepper Dem star's page shows the luxury lifestyle she lives. Mercy truly embodies the expression, dress the way you want to be addressed.

Mercy Eke stuns in red outfits. Photos: @official_mercyeke

Source: Instagram

The reality star's sense of style is bold and daring as she rocks red outfits in different styles and kills it everytime.

In this article, Legit.ng shares six photos of the beautiful Mercy rocking red dresses.

1. Fluffy red

This short red dress, paired with a silver bag and shoes looks great on Mercy. In fact, the dress can be worn for any occasion.

2. Silky red

Mercy's pose may make it a bit hard to see the full style of the dress she's wearing but there is no doubt that the outfit was cut at the thigh. Her blonde wig and red shoe complement her look.

3. Hairy red

As we said, Mercy is confident wearing any outfit and she flaunts it. Cut at the chest area, Mercy boldly posed for a photo in this red jumpsuit.

4. Tomato red

Mercy looks great in this photo. Her hairstyle, the off-the-shoulder dress, and her pose really brought the look to life.

5. Pleated red

Mercy looks simple yet classy.

6. Draw-string red

Mercy looks gorgeous in this draw-string dress. The shiny details and the subtle sneak peek in the chest area is the highlight of the entire look.

Mercy flaunts a G-Wagon

Legit.ng earlier reported that the reality star shared a video of herself walking majestically to her new ride to pose with it.

In order to clear any doubts about the owner of the vehicle, she made sure her customised number plate was visible for all to see.

The number plate had the letters M LAMBO spelt on it, just like her popular nickname, Lamborghini Mercy. Even though she doesn’t seem to have acquired a Lamborghini yet, she has obviously expanded her garage with the G-Wagon.

Source: Legit.ng